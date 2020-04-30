Mary Lanning
Stella Ranae McIntyre, a 7-pound, 5.6-ounce girl, was born to Molly (Merrill) and Jordan McIntyre of 910 E. Fourth St. April 16.
Shelby Jo Ciemnoczolowski, an 8-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Theresa (Graczyk) and Joe Ciemnoczolowski of Minden April 10.
Maverick Allen Cox, an 8-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Shelby Wright and Derrick Cox of Hastings April 7.
Dorthy Mae Zach, an 8-pound, 7-ounce girl, was born to M. Paige (Wissing) and Jeremiah Zach of 6104 Quail Ridge Ave. April 13.
Warren Dean Renfro, an 8-pound, 12-ounce boy, was born to Sandra (Evans) and Austin Renfro of 1342 N. St. Joseph Ave. April 17.
Henry Scott Barwick, a 7-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Carissa (Soukup) and Blake Barwick of 1334 N. California Ave. April 16.
Asher Allen Wolinski, an 8-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Tonya (Wysocki) and Derek Wolinski of Elba April 15.
