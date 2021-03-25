Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.