Mary Lanning
Bonnie Rose VanCleave, a 6-pound, 3-ounce girl, was born to Chelsie Thomas and Jonathan VanCleave of Red Cloud March 9.
Reagan Elizabeth Sutton, a 7-pound, 11-ounce boy, was born to Jessica (Horton) and Jesse Sutton of Juniata March 7.
Oscar Eduardo Fick, an 8-pound, 7-ounce boy, was born to Jessica Martinez and Darwin Fick of 1331 W. D ST. March 8.
Sofía Ioela Pérez, an 8-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Samantha (Rivera) and Jair Perez of Clay Center March 8.
