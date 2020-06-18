Births Jun 18, 2020 Jun 18, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Lanning Louisa Elizabeth Herrman, a 7-pound, 13-ounce girl, was born to Betsy (Friedrich) and Tony Herrman of 401 N. Briggs Ave. May 1. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Betsy Friedrich Louisa Elizabeth Herrman Mary Lanning Tony Herrman Birth Recommended for you Click For Menus #LocalFoodToGo #LocalFoodToGo Updates from Local Advertisers Check out our Affordable Print and Online Subscription Rates!Affordable rates for: Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties, as well as the towns of Doniphan and Giltner, Fillmore, Franklin, Kearney, Thayer Counties, Smith, Jewell Counties (Kansas) Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHighway 6 closed due to accidentWoman dies in head-on highway crashJames S. BeckerOne killed in crash near SnyderGov. Pete Ricketts: Let’s get Nebraska agriculture growingRicketts loosens restrictions on bars, restaurants and moreCOVID-19 deaths in Nebraska climb to 216 as Douglas County numbers surgeFire destroys rural home near AyrFEMA denies Texas appeal for disaster relief for October tornadoes that caused millions in damageSouth Heartland: 11% of COVID-19 cases in district asymptomatic Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Tribune e-Edition Plus Hastings Tribune e-Edition Hastings Tribune Featured Businesses Hastings Campground 302 East 26th Street, Hastings, NE 68901 402-462-5621 Website Auto Glass Experts LLC 405 West J Street, Hastings, NE 68901 402-463-0029 Website Upcoming Events Jun 18 Toddler Time Thu, Jun 18, 2020 Jun 22 Itty Bitty Story Time Mon, Jun 22, 2020 Jun 24 Preschool story hour for ages 3-6 Wed, Jun 24, 2020 Jun 24 All ages story time Wed, Jun 24, 2020
