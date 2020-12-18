Mary Lanning
Malcolm Allen Koehler, a 7-pound boy, was born to Savannah Koehler and Jonah Otto of McCook Dec. 8.
Skylar Shea Kroll, an 8-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born to Jourdan (Crane) and Marc Kroll of 134 E. 12th St. Dec. 8.
Dane Dallas Niederklein, a 6-pound, 4-ounce boy, was born to Mikayla (Beller) and Jerad Niederklein of Blue Hill Dec. 8.
Lane Darrell Ives, a 7-pound, 11-ounce boy, was born to Emmie (Hajny) and Chris Ives of 1939 W. Eighth St. Dec. 11.
