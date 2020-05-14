Births May 14, 2020 May 14, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elsewhere Leslee Hastings Hansel, a 9-pound, 11.7-ounce boy, was born to Brenda (Savage) and Christopher Hansel of Beatrice April 29. Brenda is formerly of Hastings. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brenda Beatrice Christopher Hansel Leslee Hastings Hansel Hastings Birth Recommended for you Click For Menus #LocalFoodToGo #LocalFoodToGo Updates from Local Advertisers Check out our Affordable Print and Online Subscription Rates!Affordable rates for: Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties, as well as the towns of Doniphan and Giltner, Fillmore, Franklin, Kearney, Thayer Counties, Smith, Jewell Counties (Kansas) Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNuckolls County records first COVID-19 caseAdams County COVID-19 case tally ticks up by fourBody found in caboose identifiedPositive COVID-19 rates trending downState moves to relax additional COVID-19 restrictions in South Heartland districtLocal churches vary on when to reopen for worshipBeatrice police car destroyed following pursuitFremont City Council approves time-limit ordinanceTrumbull native featured on 'Today Show'National Guard drive-through testing event Monday and Tuesday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Tribune e-Edition Plus Hastings Tribune e-Edition Hastings Tribune Featured Businesses Little Caesars Pizza 314 North Burlington Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901 402-462-5220 Website Allen's Superstore 1115 W. 2nd Street, Hastings, NE 68901 402-463-5633 Website Upcoming Events May 14 Toddler Time Thu, May 14, 2020 May 18 Itty Bitty Story Time Mon, May 18, 2020 May 20 Preschool story hour for ages 3-6 Wed, May 20, 2020 May 20 All ages story time Wed, May 20, 2020
