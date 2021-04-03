Mary Lanning
Reagan Elizabeth Sutton, a 7-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born to Jessica (Horton) and Jesse Sutton of Juniata March 7.
Reighlynn Reign DeBord, a 5-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Angel Johnson DeBord of Sutton and Jonathan Timmerman of Aurora March 17.
Ava Jean Gerhardus, an 8-pound, 14-ounce girl, was born to Teri (Schafer) and David Gerhardus of Grand Island March 22.
Arianna Victoria Lansford, a 5-pound, 7-ounce girl, was born to Nichole Sharp and Christopher Lansford of 1129 N. Williams Ave. March 27.
Kehlani Nicole Rose Ellis, a 6-pound, 5-ounce girl, was born to Elizabeth Campbell and Isaac Ellis of 713 S. Baltimore Ave. March 24.
