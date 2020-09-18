Mary Lanning
Mason Leonard Parr, a 7-pound, 1-ounce boy, was born to Hailey (Schmer) and Jordan Parr of 1427 W. Fifth St. Aug. 27.
Jonah John Simonson, an 8-pound, 7-ounce boy, was born to Lexee (Brandenburger) and Sam Simonson of St. Libory Aug. 30.
Jasper Ray Achor, a 7-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Casandra (Graf) and Larry Achor of Hastings Aug. 31.
Liam Russell Robert Faimon, a 7-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Kassie (Starkey) and Kelly Farmer of Campbell Sept. 3.
Bryce Dean Sydzyik, an 8-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Rebecca (Papst) and Travis Sydzyik of St. Paul Sept. 4.
Fiona Skye Barker, a 6-pound, 7-ounce girl, was born to Bailey Lane and Jared Barker of Grand Island Sept. 4.
Bennett Otto Smidt, a 7-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Alaina Smidt of 407 S. Queen City Ave. Sept. 8.
Atom Castiel Richard Yepez, a 7-pound, 8-ounce. boy, was born to Alexis (Payton) and Michael Yepez of Grand Island Sept. 15.
Ignatius Gregory VanSkiver, a 6-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Abigail (Loetterle) and Garrett VanSkiver of 106 N. Denver Ave. Suite 202 Sept. 12.
Millianna Azul Williams, a 7-pound, 9-ounce girl, was born to Jenna Wullenwaber and Marcus Williams of McCool Junction Sept. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.