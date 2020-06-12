Mary Lanning
Madden Marie Fischer, a 6-pound, 9-ounce girl, was born to Morgan (Ockinga) and Daniel Fischer of Kenesaw May 14.
Clara Ann Pinkerman, a 6-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Karissa (Bohlen) and Seth Pinkerman of 3270 E. Prairie Lake Road May 14.
Emma Clare Consbruck, a 3-pound, 10-ounce girl, was born to Hannah (Thomas) and Jordan Consbruck of 3107 W. Seventh St. May 14.
Miles Obadiah Schneider, a 7-pound boy, was born to Megan (Baxter) and Kevin Schneider of Kenesaw May 15.
Kolter James Hermann, a 10-pound, 4-ounce boy, was born to Sara (Nimrod) and Tyler Hermann of 1105 W. 33rd St. May 18.
Albert Lyle Weedin, an 8-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Paige (Farmer) and Drew Weedin of Aurora May 19.
Laiden Eugene Deepe, a 9-pound, 2-ounce boy, was born to Bridgette (Ginn) and Dillon Deepe of Trumbull May 20.
Kasen Alan Kohmetscher, an 8-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Emily (Lovejoy) and Brad Kohmetscher of Lawrence May 19.
Lukus Sherman Goc, a 7-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Jenny (Conway) and Jamie Goc of Hastings May 21.
Breanna Quinn Pohlmeier, a 6-pound, 4-ounce girl, was born to Lyndsey (Volkmer) and Bill Pohlmeier of Edgar May 20.
Julian Lee Keasling, a 6-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Jordyn (Pfeiffer) and Jeffrey Keasling of Trumbull June 2.
