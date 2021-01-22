Mary Lanning
Henry James Lynn Paczkowski, an 8-pound, 0.4-ounce boy, was born to Sammantha (Crandell) and Roger Paczkowski of 1016 N. Saunders Ave. Jan. 18.
Zelman Kai Dawson, a 7-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Breanna Rickert and Andrew and Rachel Dawson of 1131 W. Seventh St. Jan. 8.
Mylah Danyelle Robbins, a 5-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born to Leslie (Wilson) and Jordan Robbins of Harvard Jan. 8.
William Rowland Hart, a 7-pound, 4-ounce boy, was born to Mollie (Rubner) and Jonathan Hart of 6130 N. Marian Road Jan. 8.
Kasen John Klein, an 8-pound, 14-ounce boy, was born to Danielle (Ruskamp) and Adam Klein of Holstein Jan. 4.
Jean Maree Dittmer, a 9-pound, 1-ounce girl, was born to Jennifer (Kothe) and William Dittmer of 3965 W. Assumption Road Jan. 4.
Bella Marie Hernandez, a 7-pound, 5-ounce girl, was born to Samantha (Roth) and Bernardo Hernandez of 300 S. New York Ave. Jan. 5.
Jeremiah Lynn Eacker, an 8-pound, 11-ounce boy, was born to Carly (Hunt) and Joshua Eacker of Kenesaw Jan. 9.
Layla Hope Habash, an 8-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Julie (Jank) and Ramez Habash of Hastings Jan. 9.
Laiklyn Ardith-Jo Tomes, a 6-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Ashley (Hrouda) and Jacob Tomes of 1140 W. Second St. Jan. 13.
