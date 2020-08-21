Mary Lanning
Cletus Michael Goodwin, a 9-pound, 5-ounce boy, was born to Jessica (Conrad) and Evan Goodwin of Harvard Aug. 4.
Harper Kay Lamb, a 5-pound, 7-ounce girl, was born to Megan Turner and Benjamin Lamb of 505 S. Queen City Ave. Aug. 8.
Kortlyn Rae Brown, a 6-pound, 10-ounce girl, was born to Kaley (Shriver) and Kristopher Brown of 5005 Nathan Way Aug. 13.
Paislee Jane Scherbarth, a 7-pound, 2-ounce girl, was born to Ashley (Dieken) and Wesley Scherbarth of Juniata Aug. 15.
Breckyn Glen Bowersox, a 6-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Taryn Ehrman and David Bowersox of Clay Center Aug. 17.
Aaron Robert DeNoyer, an 8-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Alexis Gosda and Taylor DeNoyer of Grand Island Aug. 9.
Theodore Bryant Farrens, a 7-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Chelsea (Nunnenkamp) and Alex Farrens of York Aug. 12.
Luke Richard Kirkpatrick, an 8-pound, 8-ounce boy, was born to Jesse (Herse) and Chet Kirkpatrick of 3504 Laredo Lane Aug. 12.
Henry David Theer, a 9-pound, 11-ounce boy, was born to Dawn (Kassebaum) and David Theer of Lawrence Aug. 14.
Keeston Wayne Bicknase, a 7-pound, 8-ounce boy, was born to Reagan (Rocco) and Kevin Bicknase of Harvard Aug. 9.
Benton Ryker Nissen, a 9-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Emily Nissen and Steven Arnold of 409 E. Ninth St. Aug. 10.
Jakobii Lyn Murphy, a 5-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Ashleigh Steffen of 1046 S. Lincoln Ave. and Matthew Murphy of 622 S. Lincoln Ave. Aug. 11.
