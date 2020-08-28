Mary Lanning
Russell Ray Staab, an 8-pound, 8-ounce boy, was born to Elizabeth (Sanderson) and Dusty Staab of Ord Aug. 19.
Ezekiel Amari Sandoval, a 5-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Angelica Lozoya and Cesar Sandoval Ortiz of Grand Island Aug. 23.
Emily Kendrick Rose Henderson, a 6-pound, 7-ounce girl, was born to Samantha Socha and Clifford Henderson Jr. of Central City Aug. 24.
Ava Alexis Ramer, a 6-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Alexis (Spath) and Trae Ramer of Clay Center Aug. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.