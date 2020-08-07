Mary Lanning
Harper Paige Rohan, a 7-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Jessica (Jungck) and Mike Rohan of 2930 Wendell Drive July 27.
Isaac Timothy Pittz, a 6-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Jennifer (Deal) and Joseph Pittz of 2760 S. Baltimore Ave. July 28.
Seren Alina Moon Tobar, a 6-pound, 10-ounce girl, was born to Belinda Garcia and Enrique Tovar-Arriaga of 820 S. Pine Ave. Lot 160 July 21.
Kalieda Qaimhlinra Vue, a 5-pound, 5-ounce girl, was born to Payao Thao and Pao Vue of 311 E. Second St. July 30.
Blake Rayn Garwood, a boy, and Ava Rose Garwood, a girl, were born to Alma (Arroyo) and Ryan Garwood of O’Neill July 6.
Laniz Espinoza Nuñez, a 6-pound, 3-ounce girl, was born to Laura and Ascención Espinoza of 415 S. Boston Ave. July 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.