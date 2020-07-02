Mary Lanning
Marlowe Noelle Hinrichs, a 6-pound, 14-ounce girl, was born to Nicole Francis and Michael Hinrichs of Fairfield April 20.
Joshua John Zeisler, an 8-pound, 5-ounce boy, was born to Amanda (Hausmann) and Derek Zeisler of 3817 W. 38th St. May 1.
Logan Elliot Nicolaus, a 9-pound, 2-ounce boy, was born to Deann (Duncan) and Tracy Nicolaus of York May 5.
Clyetta-bell Lynn Wilson, a 6-pound-10 ounce girl, was born to Kalyn (Anderson) Wolfe and Jeffrey Wilson of 2608 W. Fifth St. June 21.
Adalynn Hilde Relaford, a 7-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Kaylee Reimers and Craig Relaford of 1121 N. Williams Ave. June 16.
Oaklynn Reese Chaney, a 6-pound, 3-ounce girl, was born to Misty Mogee and Cody Chaney of Grafton June 16.
Reece Jeffery Peterson, an 8-pound boy, was born to Maddie (Hill) and Andy Peterson of Lawrence June 15.
Kehlani Kawikani Lee Leichleiter-Moe, a 4-pound, 10-ounce girl, was born to Audra Leichleiter and Marcus Moe of Harvard June 14.
