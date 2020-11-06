Mary Lanning
Atley Kae Faimon, a 7-pound, 11.5-ounce girl, was born to Brittany (McWhirter) and Keith Faimon of Lawrence Sept. 28.
Hadley Marie Harmon, a 6-pound, 10-ounce girl, was born to Mikenzie (Osborne) and Justin Harmon of Trumbull Sept. 29.
Jackson Alexander Harmon, a 6-pound boy, was born to Kerri (Burmeister) and Jacob Harmon of Trumbull Oct. 1.
Ryker Cedric Atwater, a 7-pound, 12-ounce boy, was born to Krystal (Connolly) and Lance Atwater of Ayr Oct. 1.
Miguel Torres Urrutia, a 5-pound, 4-ounce boy, was born to Maria Urrutia Serrato of Hastings and Jose Miguel Torres of Chino, California, Oct. 1.
Madeline Anne Reining, a 7-pound, 14-ounce girl, was born to Sarah (Medow) and John Reining of 1319 W. Sixth St. Oct. 1.
Owen James Struss, a 8-pound boy, was born to Lizabeth Vancura and James Struss Jr. of 1410 N. Baltimore Ave. Oct. 4.
Mia Lynne Shaw, an 8-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born to Megan (Schardt) and Michael Shaw of Clay Center Oct. 5.
Willis Gene Greenquist, an 8-pound, 11-ounce boy, were born to Suzanne (Minarick) andMatthew Greenquist of 3800 Oregon Trail Road Oct. 6.
Jackson James Larson, a 5.1-pound boy; Harrison Thomas Larson, a 5.1-pound boy; and Addison Jane Larson, a 5.2-pound girl, were born to Marise (Hobson) and Dylan Larson of Minden Oct. 7.
Zayd Andrew Small, a 7-pound, 1-ounce boy, was born to Emily Janzen and Zachary Small of Hampton Oct. 13.
Quinn Michelle Yockey, a 6-pound, 2-ounce girl, was born to Paige (Martin) and Tom Yockey of Phillips Oct. 13.
Izley Alaia Lopez, an 8-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born to Presley Ringeisen and Isaiah Lopez of 1216 N. Lexington Ave. Oct. 20.
Collin Michael Pfanstiel, a 6-pound boy, and Molly Rose Pfanstiel, a 5-pound, 8-ounce girl, were born to Katie (Nabower) and Shawn Pfanstiel of Grand Island Oct. 21.
Violet Cecilia Goodman, a 7-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Joely (Peterson) and Todd Goodman of Juniata Oct. 26.
Vesper Marie Godown, a 7-pound, 9-ounce girl was born to Lindsey (Sutter) and Tony Godown of Geneva Nov. 2.
William John Zade, a 5-pound, 3-ounce boy; Emma Kay Zade, a 4-pound, 3-ounce girl; and Elizabeth Nicole Zade, a 3-pound, 11-ounce girl, were born to Brittany (Todd) and Danial Zade of 734 N. Baltimore Ave. Nov. 3.
