Mary Lanning

Grayson Ross Fisk, a 6-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Thera (Krueger) and Brian Fisk of 1119 Jefferson Ave. Sept. 24.

Everett John Vacek, an 8-pound, 5-ounce boy, was born to Abby (Morran) and Travis Vacek of Hastings Nov. 4.

Leo William Perez, a 6-pound, 2-ounce boy, was born to Teresa (Arneson) and Cristian Perez of 2514 W. Fourth St. Nov. 6.

Mateo Gabriel Cloud Creswell Rodriguez, a 7-pound, 7-ounce boy, was born to Sabrina (McClain) and Hector Rodriguez of Red Cloud Nov. 5.

Jelicia Jane Barth, a 6-pound, 7-ounce girl, was born to Jessica Larrago and Dalton Barth of Grand Island Nov. 5.

