Mary Lanning
Lucy Elizabeth Lyn Stalvey, a 6-pound, 14-ounce girl, was born to Amanda (Schumacher) and Brandon Stalvey of 306 N. Shore Drive Feb. 1.
Carson Drew Vancura, a 7-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Erin (Walker) andAaron Vancura of 2912 Merle Ave. Jan. 26.
Mateo Rey Mejorada, a 6-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Lindy (Lurz) and Adrian Mejorada of 907 E. Sixth St. Jan. 26.
Nora Jo Heinrichs, an 8-pound girl, was born to Tami (Prochaska) and Greg Heinrichs of Clay Center Jan. 30.
Landyn Ann Nunnenkamp, a 7-pound, 4-ounce girl, was born to Amanda (Hahn) and Dustin Nunnenkamp of Sutton Jan. 31.
Kingston James Pecot, an 8-pound, 4-ounce boy, was born to Cheyenne (Bassett) and Joseph Pecot of 2580 E. 26th St. Jan. 20.
Colton Dean Dittmer, an 8-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Christina and Joshua Dittmer of Fairfield Jan. 22.
Clara Vaye Vap, a 7-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Stephenie (Stones) and Logan Vap of Saronville Feb. 6.
Charles J Erb, an 8-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Sharidan (Rayburn) and Benjamin Erb of 2830 W. Seventh St. Feb. 6.
Aubrey Rose Hunnicutt, a 6-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Andrea (Peters) and Eric Hunnicutt of Aurora Feb. 7.
August Dean Workman, a 6-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Jennifer Beisner and Gary Workman of 2227 W. Ninth St. Feb. 3.
Artemis Hope Faber, an 8-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Kaitlyn (Peterson) and Travis Faber of 142 E. Sixth St. Feb. 3.
Martin Wenske, a 6-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Bethany (Higgins) and Jacob Wenske of Hastings Feb. 4.
Alaina Rose Stahr, a 7-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Miranda (Johnson) and L. Carson Stahr Jr. of Hastings Feb. 3.
Hallie Jade Laughlin, an 8-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Selena (Faimon) and Daniel Laughlin of Lawrence Feb. 2.
Corbin Lee Gates, a 9-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Nicole Kottwitz of 1010 W. 10th St. and John Gates of 209 W. Kent Ave. Feb. 2.
Dumonte Duol Wuol, a 7-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Valerie (Panganiban) and Duol Wuol of 915 N. Colorado Ave. Feb. 9.
Frankie Grace Wood, a 7-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Nicole (Owens) and Jon Wood of 727 Crane Ave. Feb. 8.
