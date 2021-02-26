Mary Lanning

Kai Zeke Manchanthasouk, a 5-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Marissa (Johnson) and Austin Manchanthasouk of Red Cloud Feb. 12.

Brynley Sue Wulf, a 7-pound girl, was born to Brittany (Miller) and Jesse Wulf of Guide Rock Feb. 10.

Cooper Joseph Kremlacek, a 5-pound, 7.8-ounce boy, was born to Nicole (Hitchcock) and John Kremlacek of Wahoo Feb. 20.

Henry Vaughn Faber, a 6-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Maranda (Bonifas) and Chris Faber of Juniata Feb. 21.

Charlie Rainn Uhrich, a 6-pound, 3-ounce girl, was born to Sarah (Weidner) and Christopher Uhrich of 1736 W. Fifth St. Feb. 19.

River Ann Warren, a 6-pound, 3-ounce girl, was born to Brooke Sutton and Jason Warren of 1114 Waynoka St. Feb. 18.

Wesley Richard Canada, a 6-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Teresa (Zmolek) and Jay Canada of Glenvil Feb. 18.

Austin Abel Ortez, a 6-pound, 4-ounce boy, was born to Belcyz Lopez and Raul Ortiz of Grand Island Feb. 18.

Kingston Lee Osborne, a 9-pound, 8.8-ounce boy, was born to Courtney Abbott and Pike Osborne of 741 S. Baltimore Ave. Feb. 17.

Aiden Ryan Maughan, a 7-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Destiny Marcotle of 132 E. Seventh St. and Kiley Maughan of 913 S. Wabash Ave. Feb. 16.

