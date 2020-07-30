Mary Lanning
John Daniel Slattery, an 8-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Janessa (Whitaker) and Wilham Slattery of Grand Island May 22.
Noa Quinn Mafnas, a 7-pound, 12-pounce girl, was born to Lauren (Slaughter) and John Mafnas of 1313 N. Seventh Ave. May 22.
Selvin Landaverde Sanchez, a 6-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Amy Sanchez and Selvin Valerio Landaverde of Grand Island May 22.
Aspyn Geraldine Grace Gunter, a 6-pound, 13-ounce girl, was born to Ashley (Dye) and Alex Gunter of 1426 W. Fourth St. May 29.
Pria Della Marie Strand, a girl, was born to Gina (Witt) and Tim Strand of Juniata June 4.
Ben Harrison Schroder, a 7-pound, 11-ounce boy, was born to Katie (Gayman) and Jason Schroder of 1040 S. Wabash Ave. June 8.
Mayson Lee Sharp, a 6-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Kylie Stiner of 1203 E. Park Ave. No. 21 and Brendenn Sharp of 602 S. Denver Ave. June 9.
Silas Benjamin Snyder, an 8-pound, 7-ounce boy, was born to Amber (Einspahr) and Trey Snyder of North Platte July 10.
Claira Marie Woodard, a 6-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Cierra Yount and Austin Woodard of Fairfield July 12.
Maverick Owen Mark, a 7-pound, 7-ounce boy, was born to Melissa (Kesterson) and Blake Mark of 3030 Wendell Drive July 13.
Halsey Kapri Karmazin, a 6-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Jalee (Zimmerman) and Nick Karmazin of Lawrence July 14.
Berkley Kay Thompson, a 5-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Mikayla Chaon and Travis Thompson of Grand Island July 13.
Embry Lynn Svoboda, a 4-pound, 12-ounce girl, and Bristol Leigh Svoboda, a 5-pound, 10-ounce girl, were born to Ashleigh (Orr) and Wes Svoboda of 8000 Osborne Drive East July 17.
Alissa Jean Kolar, a 5-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Breanna (Moores) and Cameron Kolar of Grand Island July 17.
Sophia Grace Longoria, a 7-pound, 2-ounce girl, was born to Aimee O'Callaghan and Christopher Longoria of 2411 W. Fifth St. July 20.
Aria Mae Urwiller, a 6-pound, 9-ounce girl, was born to Sara (Hoyt) and Kent Urwiller of Ravenna July 28.
Sullivan Jeremy Borer, an 8-pound, 12-ounce boy, was born to Ashley (Soucie) and Jeremy Borer of Clay Center July 28.
