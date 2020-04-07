Mary Lanning
Bensyn Lee Alan Dedrick, a 7-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Nikita (Webster) and Jeffery Dedrick of 405 S. Denver Ave. March 25.
Ivy James Andrus, a 5-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Kelley (Asch) and Zach Andrus of 2021 Boyce St. March 24.
Logan Bolton, a 9-pound boy, was born to Beth (Hartung) and Chris Bolton of Juniata March 25.
Carter Lane Hunt, a 6-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Shannon (Hachtel) and Zachery Hunt of 1741 Highland Drive March 24.
Maisie LeeAnne Kucera, a 7-pound, 10-ounce girl, was born to Alex (Bruning) and Nicholas Kucera of Lawrence March 25.
Maci Ann Rumsey, a 7-pound, 15-ounce girl, was born to Jessica (Greenough) and Chad Rumsey of 727 N. Turner Ave. March 19.
Elirah Rae Moore, a 7-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Shae Podany and Zakary Moore of 622 S. Minnesota Ave. March 17.
Carter Anthony Lay, a 7-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Jamie (Burr) and Tyler Lay of Glenvil March 12.
Zoey Mae Crowe, a 7-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Caitlin (Bruckman) and Zachary Crowe of Bladen March 12.
Alayna Lisset Servantez, an 8-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Jackie Loya and Matthew Servantez of 503 N. Briggs Ave. March 12.
Za'Nova Shirley Parker, a 7-pound, 4.4-ounce girl, was born to Jennifer Dillin and Antonio Parker of 806 N. Colorado Ave. March 12.
James Mares Gutierrez, a boy, was born to Mireya Gutierrez and Cristian Mares, both of Hastings.
Ezrelle Nova Di Ferdinando, a 7-pound, 2-ounce girl, was born to Amanda (Wiese) and Joseph Di Ferdinando of Grand Island March 19.
Lucy Nichole Ilene Acevedo, an 8-pound, 1-ounce girl, was born to Madeline Renschler and Carson Acevedo of Juniata March 21.
Mazie Lee Rhodes, a 6-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Marissa (Mooney) and Roger Rhodes of Trumbull March 23.
Layla Raine Keele, a 7-pound girl, was born to Abby and Alex Keele of 238 E. Ninth St. March 27.
Tanner Colton Anthony Bramman, a 9-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Amber (Joseph) and Tanner Bramman of 2900 Wendell drive March 27.
Ruby Wren Topham, a 7-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Holly Buck and Dylan Topham of 1113 E. Second St. March 28.
Huxley Cohen Keezer, a 5-pound, 11-ounce boy, and Zaraya Lovlyn Keezer, a 6-pound, 11-ounce girl, were born to Amanda and Dustin Keezer of York March 29.
Bowe Barrett Carmichael, an 8-pound, 4-ounce boy, was born to Kodi (King) and David Carmichael of Kenesaw March 29.
Jase Russell Herrold, a boy, was born to Bridget (Meyer) and Travis Herrold of 1811 W. Third St. March 29.
Breanna Marian Garciá, a 7-pound, 4-ounce girl, was born to Silvia Acosta and Noé Garciá of 223 E. Third St. March 30.
