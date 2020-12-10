Mary Lanning
Devin Ryley Brubaker, an 8-pound, 5-ounce girl, was born to Stephanie (Mueller) and Pat Brubaker of 1015 N. Williams Ave. Dec. 1.
Charles Harry Murphy, a 6-pound, 8-ounce boy, was born to Desiree (Leetch) and Shawn Murphy of Grand Island Dec. 1.
Colton Douglas Hemje, a 7-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Kate (Rasby) and Mark Hemje of 604 Mallard Circle Dec. 3.
Judah Cesar Israel Arroyo, a 6-pound, 4-ounce boy, and Evangeline Joie Arroyo, a 6-pound, 8-ounce girl, were born to Danielle (Reed) and Cesar Arroyo Jr. of 1427 W. Third St. Nov. 27.
Kyrie Darnell-Edward Hayes, a 6-pound, 9-pounce boy, was born to Jaydan Swain and Deonte Hayes of 1415 W. Third St. Nov. 28.
Carson Robert Norton, a 7-pound, 12-ounce boy, was born to Sydney (Niemeyer) and Zane Norton of 4903 Madden Court Nov. 28.
Halle Mae Molholm, a 6-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Jenni (Horton) and Ky Molholm of 2900 Merle Ave. Nov. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.