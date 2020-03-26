“Blessed are the Peacemakers” was the topic of the sermon delivered by the Rev. Andy Springer, director of spiritual ministries for Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, and livestreamed on Facebook during the second-to-last installment of the Sermons a La Carte Lenten series at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral over the noon hour Wednesday.
Now in its 48th year, the interdenominational series features sermons delivered by area clergy revolving around a pre-selected theme. This year’s theme is the Beatitudes.
The service has moved to an online-only status in response to social distancing recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in response to the COVID-19 virus.
In his sermon, Springer said he had no idea at the time he chose it how relevant his topic, “Blessed Are the Peacemakers,” would be in the wake of current circumstances concerning the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
He noted that there seems to be some confusion as to the difference between being a peacekeeper and peacemaker. He used Martin Luther King Jr. as a prime example of a peacemaker, which he defined as one who serves as advocate for the most vulnerable in society.
“Oftentimes we settle for peacekeeping rather than peacemaking,” he said. “While peacemaking is active and sees the good for the lowest of society, peacekeeping accepts the status quo. It assumes some are going to suffer and that we are either OK with the suffering of others or simply think it’s not our job to address it.”
He recalled in oldtime westerns how peacekeepers seemed more concerned about keeping the peace for the sake of affluent business owners than helping those who truly needed it, including women, immigrants and the marginalized.
“Peacekeepers said they didn’t want problems for those who are publicly visible, but really all who were already suffering didn’t matter as much,” he said. “Peacekeepers would say there was no problem until this happened or that person showed up and started causing problems. Keeping peace assumes peace while peacemaking assumes we’re not there yet.”
Though it can be a frightening proposition, Springer said, it is our calling as Christians to be peacemakers. It is especially relevant in today’s uncertain climate for churches and organizations to step up and help those who need it most. And equally important for us to support the groups providing these services.
“Making peace is scary, he said. “We see peacemaking happening all around us. I sit on a committee of an organization that provides grants to organizations seeking to respond to the coronavirus. I’m honored to be part of that peacemaking work in our community, providing meals to people who are sick or isolating themselves at home.”
The price of making peace can be steep, Springer said. But not nearly as steep as the cost of not making it. Even while they may looked upon as troublemakers, it is up to Christians to answer the call and step up for those who lack the voice to do so, he said.
“Peacemakers are sometimes seen as causing trouble,” he said. “They see the marginalized, and they see and feel for those who are hurting more than the rest of us. When they speak up for those who are marginalized, we should listen.”
Being a peacemaker is being a Christian in the truest sense, he said. It is what Christ calls us to, a calling found in gospel passages time and time again.
“This work of making peace is worth it,” he said “While it is scary and we know it can cost us, something deep inside of us wells up and says, ‘Yes, this what Christ calls us to do.’
“The cost of not making peace is much greater. I ask you to care for your churches and care for the pastors who care for you. By not risking our security and comfort for those most at risk, we are risking the loss of our own hearts and souls that are supposed to long for the well-being of all.”
Springer called for the community as a whole to be peacemakers, particularly amid the uncertainty and fear that has become the norm in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. By following the recommendations of social distancing and other recommendations of health care leaders, we are taking important steps to care for others by not putting them at risk of contracting the virus.
He prayed all would step up in this time of crisis to help their neighbors by providing assistance to the vulnerable and supporting the effort of others seeking to do the same.
“If you can, I ask that you give more than you usually would to those organizations who are preparing to respond to the needs of our community,” he said. “Be a troublemaker for the most vulnerable in society. They need your voice joined to theirs. We need to recognize that often peace is a luxury for just a few, but there isn’t truly peace until there is peace for everyone.”
The Rev. Jessica Palys, pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ, will preach the final sermon in the Sermons a la Carte series over the noon hour April 1 at St. Mark’s. The sermon can be viewed online at the St. Mark’s Pro-Cathedral Facebook page.
