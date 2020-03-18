"Blessed are Those Who Hunger and Thirst" was the topic of the sermon delivered by the Rev. Greg Lindenberger, lead pastor of First United Methodist Church, in the fourth installment of the Sermons a la Carte series presented online this week from St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral on its Facebook page in response to the novel coronavirus threat across the globe.
Now in its 48th year, the interdenominational Lenten series features sermons delivered by area clergy that revolve around a central theme. This year's theme is "The Beatitudes."
In his sermon, delivered to an empty church, Lindenberger used a Google reference to question the notion of Jesus referring to hunger and poverty as blessings. He said photos of poor children found under searches for "hungry in America" and "hungry in Africa" hardly seemed to support the idea that poverty — as in poor in spirit — was something to be desired.
"Hunger and thirst is not an easy problem to solve," he said. "Nor does it seem to indicate blessing in any form that I can observe. But in this sermon, Jesus said, 'Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied.' Jesus throws an important word in there (righteousness) for those who want to understand him.
"He lifted up the concept of righteousness. In the theological dictionary that I have, righteousness is defined as being in right relationship with God. In turn, a right relationship with God is probably connected to our relationship with others in our world. I say that because of our familiarity with Jesus' command to 'love one another.' "
He used a reference to the scripture passage of Jesus feeding 5,000 to tie in the idea of justice being part of this message of inclusiveness. That he multiplied a few fish and loaves of bread to feed the multitudes without any consideration for their social standing — rich or poor — emphasized Jesus' model of what is right includes all people, regardless of their station in life.
"It is a nice story of showing how God provides for everyone," Lindenberger said. "It is an even greater story of how God, through his Son the Christ, modeled justice and included everyone. No one had to defend their right to have some of the food. No one had to provide a form for permission. Nor did those who were the 'haves' made to feel as though they were guilty of greed.
"Jesus had a way of telling people in his ministry how much he loved everyone just the way they were. For him, that is how the kingdom of God will work. When everyone feels loved by God, they want justice for all, as well."
A New English translation of scriptures seemed to better fit the message Jesus was conveying in his message of blessings, he said. Changing the word "blessed" to "happy" seemed to clarify the message that following God's precepts brings happiness and joy to all who seek him with a humble heart.
"When I hear the phrase in the Common English translation, this is what that sounds like: 'Happy are people who are hungry and thirsty for righteousness, because they will be fed until they are full,' " he said. "Those words make more sense to my understanding of the God who came in human form and pointed us toward a kingdom where disciples 'seek justice, love mercy, and walk humbly' with their God.
"When we understand that we are hopeless without God’s kingdom, trapped in grief without the kingdom; humbled by God’s kingdom; show the same mercy that we receive from the kingdom; live with pure kingdom hearts; love the peace of the kingdom; and accept harassment because of our commitment to the kingdom ... then will we understand these things as God’s blessings that grant us happiness.
"In Christ’s words, 'Be full of joy and be glad, because you have a great reward in heaven.' Amen."
The series continues on March 25 with the Rev. Andy Springer, director of spiritual ministries at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, delivering the noon hour message online on the St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Facebook page.
