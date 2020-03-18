Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 51F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow this evening. Windy and remaining cloudy overnight. Low 16F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.