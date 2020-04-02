Jesus showed that humans are wired for empathy — to share each other’s pain and each other’s sadness.
The Rev. Jessica Palys, pastor at First Congregational United Church of Church, used examples of Jesus expressing grief to preach on mourning during the final installment of Sermons a la Carte Wednesday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral.
The theme of Sermons a la Carte this year is the Beatitudes — blessings recounted by Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount. That includes “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.”
Palys spoke about instances of Jesus weeping, including John 11:35, “Jesus wept.” He cried over the death of Lazarus whom he resurrected four days later.
Even though Jesus knew what would happen he still wept.
“So why did he weep?” Palys asked.
Jesus saw others weeping and was deeply moved.
He was filled with human empathy for loved ones and strangers alike. His humanity showed through because he felt the brokenness and the pain of people around him.
“Like we all do in those situations,” she said.
She said Jesus felt the emotions of all those around him.
“He is weeping because he is surrounded by a multitude of people who all loved and cared for Lazarus, who all knew the shock of tragedy, the pain of letting someone go, the void of missing someone who is not with us anymore,” Palys said. “They are all grieving and Jesus is moved by their pain.”
That is a feeling everyone knows, she said.
“We all know this feeling at a funeral and the pain of someone we love who is mourning, or holding the hand of a friend as they tell us about their diagnosis,” she said. “Even in recounting stories of people long dead we feel grief in response to other people’s grief. We weep when others weep. We even weep at stories of strangers, fictional characters, Super Bowl commercials. Empathy is what makes us human. We are wired to share each other’s pain and each other’s sadness. Grief is as contagious as a virus. We pass it to each other, even when we are more than six feet away. Blessed are those who mourn because they will be comforted when others mourn with them.”
Palys also spoke about when Jesus wept over Jerusalem. This happened in conjunction with Palm Sunday, when he entered Jerusalem on the back of a donkey.
She visited Israel and Palestine seven years ago on a class trip with her seminary.
The group stopped at a church there called Dominus Flevit, Latin for The Lord Wept.
It is believed this is where Jesus stopped and cried over Jerusalem. He had good news and it required a break from the way things had always been done in order to embrace a new future.
“From that vantage point on the hill he had a different perspective,” Palys said. “He cared for all the people in Jerusalem and tried to show them God’s kingdom, but they were stubborn and in denial and it caused him great pain.”
Palys had planned her Sermons a la Carte sermon to preach about the planet — a love of creation and grief for what may happen if we continue on our current path.
She said her church, First Congregational United Church of Christ, is using Lent to focus on climate change and about the future it presents, about the small adjustments everyone can do to make a big collective impact.
Then the novel coronavirus became reality.
As with the last two Sermons a la Carte, Palys’ sermon was live streamed on St. Mark’s Facebook page.
“We are experiencing all stages of grief for events canceled, opportunities missed,” she said.
Even though this current situation is temporary it will affect the future, Palys said. Everyone is feeling a loss of safety and anxiety over what could happen.
This is an opportunity to turn fear and anxieties and uncontrollable factors over to God in prayer on a more regular basis.
“While the pandemic may feel open ended right now with each passing day scientists and leaders and doctors are discovering more about how to bring it to an end,” she said. “This is survivable and we will survive it.”
