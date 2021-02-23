KENESAW — The first semifinal game in Tuesday’s doubleheader at Kenesaw seemed well in hand late in the third quarter. The host Blue Devils had a 22-point lead with just 11 minutes remaining in the game.
So it’s understandable why the home crowd was getting a little restless when Harvard cut the lead to just eight points in the fourth quarter.
Ben Okraska helped lead the Cardinals on a rally, outscoring Kenesaw 25-11 over a 10-minute span, pulling within 48-40 with just 1:10 left in the game. But time simply ran out, as Kenesaw made enough free throws to clinch the game and advance to the Class D-1, Subdistirct 7 championship game.
“We made some free throws that we needed to make, so that was a good deal. But we’ve had trouble closing games out all year,” said Kenesaw head coach Jack Einrem. “We get a big lead and then we tend to relax. It’s hard to turn that back on when you do that; (Tuesday) we were able to do that — to the kids’ credit — but we have to stop doing that...We had to put in a lot of effort in that fourth quarter.”
“Kenesaw gets you uncomfortable,” said Harvard head coach Cody Cahill. “They’re a well coached team and they just get up on you and don’t make anything easy for you...But to come back and lose by 12 to a quality team shows the grit and the grind our team showed all year.”
Throughout the season, Kenesaw has faced zone defenses, and many times it has struggled to shoot the ball well enough to counter the zone. But on Tuesday, the Blue Devils hit 15 of their first 31 shots and exploded out to a 37-15 advantage in the third quarter.
The home team was able to hit enough perimeter shots to open up the lane for its bread and butter, paint touches that lead to easy baskets for Austin Peterson and Eli Jensen. But then, the shots stopped falling. Kenesaw was just 4-for-12 from the field the rest of the game.
“If we get a good start, we usually play pretty well and win a lot of those games. But it seems like in a lot of them we have to hang on sometimes,” Einrem said. “We took some bad shots in the third quarter, not in the flow of our offense. I don’t know if it was a bad shot, but it wasn’t what we were trying to do.”
While Kenesaw’s scoring slowed down, Harvard chipped away. And it did so mostly by letting Okraska attack the basket. The Harvard senior was held scoreless in the first quarter, but he still managed a game-high 29 points, 22 of which came in the second half. He made 6-of-12 field goals in the final two quarters and finished the night 12-for-14 from the free-throw line.
“He’s a special player,” Cahill said of Okraska. “His midrange jumper was better than it was last year and it got better as he went on. It’s just hours, the time he put in by himself to get better. Basketball’s not a sport where you get better from November to March, you get better in the offseason, and that’s a credit to him and the rest of the players in our program.”
“What can you say about (Okraska), he’s a heck of a player,” Einrem said. “I have to appreciate the way he plays. He plays hard. (Cody) Cahill does a good job with him and the rest of the players.”
Fortunately for the Blue Devils, they were also able to convert from the charity stripe, hitting 7-of-10 attempts in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Okraska finishing with 29 of his team’s 40 points was in stark contrast to Kenesaw’s scoring output. The Blue Devils had a balanced attack with all five of their starters totaling at least nine points. Peterson and Jensen led the way with 10 points, while Tyson Denkert, Lane Kelley, and Deric Goldenstein all finished with nine.
Jensen added 10 rebounds to complete the double-double, as Kenesaw out-rebounded Harvard 35-25.
The Blue Devils will advance to play Blue Hill in the finals after the Bobcats won an overtime thriller with Shelton on Tuesday. Kenesaw lost to Blue Hill in the season opener, 45-34.
“Blue Hill plays a really tough schedule, so their record isn’t really indicative of how good they are. I know how good they are; they’re conference champs, and they’re that for a reason,” Einrem said.
As for Harvard, the Cardinals finished the season winning four of its final nine games. Cahill said his squad faced a lot of adversity this year, and he’s proud of the way it handled itself.
“I told the guys we’re a better team than our record. We said all year, if something could go wrong for us, it did. Injuries, eligibilities, COVID — just an array of things we muscled through, and it shows the character of the kids at Harvard,” Cahill said. “Compete was our motto this year, and we competed every single game; it didn’t matter what the score was.
“It was a learning experience. We showed up every day willing to get better, and we did.”
Harvard (5-18).......2 11 10 17 — 40
Kenesaw (15-6).....15 11 13 13 — 52
Harvard (40)
Santiago Sinohui 2-8 2-2 6, Ethan Piper 1-5 0-0 2, Drayden Whetstine-Jones 1-5 0-0 3, Xavier Marburger 0-4 0-0 0, Ben Okraska 8-24 12-14 29. Totals: 12-46 14-16 40.
Kenesaw (52)
Tyson Denkert 2-7 5-8 9, Lane Kelley 3-8 2-2 9, Deric Goldenstein 3-4 2-2 9, Austin Peterson 5-7 0-1 10, Eli Jensen 4-9 2-2 10, Joel Katzberg 1-3 0-0 2, Randyn Uden 0-3 0-0 0, Trey Kennedy 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 19-43 11-15 52.
