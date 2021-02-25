KENESAW — Thursday’s Class D-1, Subdistrict 7 finals lived up to its billing. Blue Hill and Kenesaw were locked in a defensive battle that carried the tension of a prime time, heavyweight bout. Every possession seemed to mount even more pressure on the next trip down the court.
The game’s largest lead was eight points, and even that was only for a span of 37 seconds. With both teams’ seasons on the line, the Blue Devils dug deep and excelled in an area of the game they had struggled before: free throws. Kenesaw hit 9-of-12 shots from the charity stripe to hold off the Bobcats and advance to the district finals with a 41-33 victory.
“We won because of rebounding and defense, but more than anything it was defense,” said Kenesaw head coach Jack Einrem. “You hold that team to 33 points, you’re accomplishing something because they’ve got some scorers.”
“Our kids played hard, and they never backed down once,” said Blue Hill head coach Jon Coffey. “I couldn’t ask for anymore than what they did. The shots just didn’t fall (Thursday night). I told the kids after the game, ‘If this doesn’t make you younger guys hungry — it will just fuel you to get better next year.’
“We knew it was going to be a physical game. We battled as hard as we have all year. There’s just no quit in us.”
Kenesaw has made just 57% of its free throws this season, but in Thursday’s game the team made 15-of-23 free throws, shooting at a 65.2 percent. And Deric Goldenstein had the coldest ice water in his veins, making eight clutch free throws on nine attempts in the fourth quarter.
“He’s come on pretty well since our Elm Creek game,” Einrem said of Goldenstein. “(Thursday), he stepped up offensively and did some big things, especially in the fourth quarter.”
The Blue Devils sank 11 free throws in the fourth quarter in what resulted in a 19-point explosion — the highest scoring output by either team.
But, while Kenesaw’s offense was clinching the victory at the line, it was its defense that was winning the game. The Blue Devils held the Bobcats to 9-for-43 shooting (20.1%) for the game, including a 1-for-12 performance in the fourth quarter.
Many of Blue Hill’s shots were affected by stout Kenesaw defense, but even some of the shots the Bobcats had become accustomed to making weren’t falling.
“I think it was just one of those nights. Some nights you shoot well and some nights you don’t. Kenesaw played very good defense on us. We had our opportunities, but the ball just wouldn’t fall through the hoop for us,” Coffey said.
In the final 13 minutes, only once was either team’s lead was more than five points until the Blue Devils started hitting free throws in the final minute.
Blue Hill did not even see a lead until it went up 23-22 with 33 seconds left in the third quarter. The Bobcats carried a three-point advantage into the fourth, but it was a bucket by Goldenstein — two of his 10 points in the period — that put Kenesaw back on top.
Just 33 seconds later, Lane Kelley hit the Blue Devils’ first 3-pointer of the night. And he swished another on the ensuing possession to quickly build the lead to 32-25.
“At the end of (the third) quarter, when they all sat down our two seniors said, ‘That’s their quarter; they don’t get another one.’ And I knew right then and there that we were going to play really hard and do things the right way,” Einrem said.
“You have to give (Blue Hill) credit; they have had such a great year since after Christmas and were conference champions. I have nothing but respect for everything they do. Jon does a great job with them. They have some great kids, and they’re young so they’ll be back.”
Blue Hill closed the gap to just one point when Caleb Karr hit a pair of free throws, but the Bobcats couldn’t get over the hump. Blue Hill, which had just one senior starter, had endured a tough opening to the season before turning the year around. The Bobcats started the year with a win over Kenesaw then lost six of their next seven. But Blue Hill finished the season winning 11-of-13 games before the year came to an end Thursday.
“We had a great year,” the Bobcats’ coach said. “We’re going to miss our seniors, but we bring a lot of younger kids back. I told them what we have to do this summer go get better, and hopefully we’ll be better next year.”
Junior MJ Coffey led the Bobcats with 14 points while Karr finished with seven.
Kelley poured in a team-high 12 points for the Blue Devils, with eight of them coming in the fourth quarter. Godenstein added 10 and Tyson Denkert had seven.
Kenesaw will move on to the district finals, just one win from the state tournament. The Blue Devils will likely be matched up with Burwell (23-0) or Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (19-5).
“We’re just going to go play and do the things we do. It’s too late in the year to change anything really,” Einrem said. “We’ll see who we play and see what fits best against them. We’ll go play whoever it is and give them our best effort.”
Blue Hill (13-11).....4 9 12 8 — 33
Kenesaw (16-6).....6 10 6 19 — 41
Blue Hill (33)
Jake Bonifas 5, Krae Ockinga 5, Caleb Karr 7, MJ Coffey 14, Marcus Utcht 2
Kenesaw (41)
Tyson Denkert 7, Lane Kelley 12, Deric Goldenstein 10, Austin Peterson 6, Eli Jensen 6
