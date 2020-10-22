KENESAW — Tyson Denkert felt motivated after a first-quarter fumble Thursday night.
Denkert had carried all the way from Kenesaw's 27-yard line to the Palmer 6 before coughing it up. It was the Blue Devils' first play from scrimmage.
"I personally didn't think I fumbled that, so that was motivation," Denkert said.
The junior quarterback used that extra energy to fuel a five-touchdown night in the first round of the Class D-2 playoffs. Denkert, who also grabbed an interception, ran for four scores and passed for another while accounting for 268 yards of total offense.
The bulk of Denkert's yardage came on the ground (243) as he and the Blue Devils punished the Palmer Tigers for a second straight week, vanquishing the road team 52-16 this time.
Last week, Kenesaw won 61-18 behind 261 yards on the ground and four touchdowns by Denkert.
Playing a team twice in as many weeks presents a unique challenge, especially in a playoff environment.
"It's tough because they're going to do the things like look at film, just like we did," said Kenesaw head coach Craig Schnitzler. "(Palmer) did some good things. They created some issues, but I thought our guys hung in there and kept fighting and as the game went we were making more and more plays."
After Denkert's first-quarter fumble, Palmer flipped the field for 74-yard touchdown drive that lasted over four minutes. The Tigers ran 12 plays and consummated the drive with a 7-yard pass from Karsen Reimers to Kade Caspersen.
"We knew they would come at us," Denkert said. "We turned it over and they had two drives into our red zone."
Kenesaw promptly responded in two plays, cracking the scoreboard with Denkert's 49-yard rush up the left sideline.
Palmer fumbled on its ensuing drive and Denkert pounded it in five plays later.
"We wanted to get off to a good start in the first round of the playoffs," said. Denkert. "I felt good at the start of the game, so I just kept on running. My line blocked perfectly on all of those."
Kenesaw gained separation in the second quarter, largely thanks to a defensive adjustment.
The Blue Devils loaded the box, placing five men on the line, instead of four.
"Our middle was wide open," Denkert said. "They were running all over us, so we switched to a 1-5 and that helped us a lot."
For perspective, Palmer's quarterback, Karsen Reimer, had 84 rushing yards in the first quarter. He finished the game with 76, which means he netted minus-eight yards over the final three periods.
"That second quarter, both offensively and defensively, we kind of got control of things and really felt good about the way the kids played," Schnitzler said.
Kenesaw (7-1) scored four times in the second quarter. Denkert had runs of 20- and 23-yards for TDs, Trey Kennedy hauled the rock 21 yards for a score and Denkert connected with Deric Goldenstein through the air for 12 yards.
With a running clock, Kenesaw tacked on just one score in the second half, a 43-yard rush by Kennedy that opened the third quarter.
"Our front did a tremendous job of blocking," Schnitzler said.
During garbage time, Palmer found the end zone for a second time when Gunner Reimers punched it in from 1 yard in the final two minutes of the game.
Kenesaw, the No. 4 seed, advances to the second round where it will play Loomis (8-1), which beat Leyton 52-16.
PAL (3-6)............8 0 0 8 — 16
KEN (7-1).........14 30 8 0 — 52
P — Karsen Reimers 7 pass Kade Caspersen (Reimers run)
K — Tyson Denkert 49 run (run failed)
K — Denkert 11 run (Denkert run)
K — Denkert 20 run (run failed)
K — Trey Kennedy 21 run (Denkert run)
K — Denkert 23 run (Kennedy run)
K — Denkert 12 pass Deric Goldenstein (Denkert run)
K — Kennedy 43 run (Denkert pass)
P — Gunner Reimers 1 run (Grant Nielson run)
P K
Rushes-Yards 40-171 35-351
Passes-Yards 23-104 6-55
Comp-Att-Int 11-23-1 5-6-0
Total Offense 275 406
Rushing — P, Karsen Reimers 20-76, Ruger Reimers 7-11, Jayden Perchal 8-38, Grant Nielson 3-33, Gunner Reimers 2-13; K, Tyson Denkert 17-243, Trey Kennedy 4-76, Brady Adams 8-13, Nick Kuehn 4-22, Randyn Uden 2-(minus) 3.
Passing — P, Karsen Reimers 10-20-1 93, Gunner Reimers 2-4-0 11; K, Denkert 2-2-0 25, Uden 2-3-0 15, Lane Kelley 1-1-0 15.
Receiving — P, Ruger Reimers 6-53, Gunner Reimers 3-17, Kade Caspsersen 2-27, Nielson 1-7; K, Deric Goldenstein 1-13, Kuehn 1-6, Kennedy 1-15, Blake Steer 1-9, Joel Katzberg 1-12.
