KENESAW — The Kenesaw Blue Devils (10-5) took down the class D-1 number nine rated Silver Lake Mustangs (9-4) in a thrilling five set victory.
The Mustangs won the first two sets 25-21 and 27-25, but the Blue Devils rallied to win the final three sets of the night 25-20, 25-18 and 15-6.
“It was a huge win for us and I’m super proud of the girls for coming back and fighting,” said first-year Kenesaw head coach Alyssa Jeffery. “We gave it our all and did give up and it was just good for the girls to get a win like that.”
The Mustangs were missing several key players and were making some last minute adjusts right up until game time.
“At four o’clock this afternoon we were learning a new rotation because we have some girls quarantined,” said Mustangs head coach Jenn tenBensel. “We had a couple girls who have never played varsity before, some girls in different positions so I was very proud of how each one responded tonight and how hard they played, it just would have been nice to get the win.”
Despite the last minute changes, Silver Lake jumped out to a 13-5 lead to open set one. The Blue Devils found their momentum midway through the set getting a block from senior Emma Schroeder and junior Cassidy Gallagher followed by a kill from Gallagher, cutting the lead to three points.
Junior libero Rylee Legg scored a pair of aces for the Blue Devils to tie the set at 16-apiece. The Mustangs won a long rally sparking a five-point scoring run to take a 24-20 lead. Junior Amanda Ehrman found senior Kerigan Karr for a kill giving the Mustangs a 25-21 first set victory.
Set two was a back and forth battle until the finish. The Mustangs took an early 6-3 lead but Kenesaw responded with senior setter Kaylee Steer connecting with junior Chloe Uden for a pair of kills for a 9-7 lead. With set point on the line, Schroeder teamed up with junior Halle Nienhueser for a Blue Devils block, tying the set at 24-24. The Mustangs got a kill from sophomore Georgi tenBensel and capitalized on two Blue Devil errors to win set two 27-25.
The Blue Devils regrouped in set three and took a solid 12-8 lead getting two kills from Gallagher and an ace serve from Uden and Steer. With a 22-20 lead, Blue Devils senior Hope Nienhueser nailed a kill and added an ace serve to win the set 25-20.
“We had a lot of serving errors in the first two sets but once we cleaned those up in set three it really gave us some momentum and helped us win that third set,” Jeffery said.
The Mustangs took an 8-3 lead in the early go of the fourth set as three different players served up an ace. Sophomore Lexi Wengler, junior Katelyn Karr and tenBensel each had an ace for the Mustangs. The Blue Devils went on an 11-2 scoring run midway through the set to take a 17-11 lead. Gallagher had two kills in the final points of the set and Uden finished it off with a kill of her own giving the Blue Devils a 25-18 victory.
Steer served the first of four aces for Kenesaw in the final set. Legg added an ace midway through giving them an 8-3 lead and junior Dominga Sanchez scored back to back aces late in the set as the Blue Devils won 15-6.
“It was great to see the girls come together when things weren’t going well and stay positive and pick each other up and just battle it out for that victory,” said Jeffery. “We’re more than a team, we’re a family and we really had each other’s backs tonight. It was definitely a fun win for us.”
Despite the loss tenBensel was proud of the effort in the face of adversity.
“Our veterans really stepped up as leaders tonight and gave it their all,” tenBensel said. “It’s hard to step in and play the speed of the varsity game if you never have before and I’m proud of those girls for that. It was a really great team effort, we just fell short.”
