KENESAW — For the seventh straight game, the Kenesaw Blue Devils were able to earn a victory, this time taking down a pesky Giltner Hornets squad 50-30 on Tuesday. The victory also marked the fourth victory at home for the Blue Devils in as many attempts.
In the opening possession of the game, Blue Devils junior Tyson Denkert drew a foul from Hornets senior Camden Humphrey to go to the charity stripe, where he got both to go and put the Blue Devils ahead early.
Both the Hornets and Blue Devils fought back and forth for the lead, tying three times to a 6-6 score. Finally, the Blue Devils earned the advantage after a pair of baskets from junior Trey Kennedy and senior Austin Peterson.
Humphrey helped Giltner chip away at the newfound 10-6 lead for the Blue Devils with his sixth point of the quarter, but the final basket came from Kenesaw junior Lane Kelly, who hit the second 3-point attempt of the possession for the 13-8 lead.
In the second quarter, both teams had an offensively sluggish start out of the gate, with Kenesaw scoring two points answered by a 3-pointer by Giltner to a 15-11 advantage for the Blue Devils.
Kenesaw would go on a run of its own, getting a 3-pointer and two layups, with Kelly’s layup putting the Blue Devils ahead 22-11, before they were held quiet for the final two minutes.
Giltner answered the cold streak by Kenesaw with a trio of baskets, the final basket being a put-back by junior Jacob Smith as the halftime buzzer rang, making it a narrow 22-17 lead for Kenesaw at the half.
Out of halftime, Kenesaw took control of the tempo and swung the momentum back to its side, despite a pair of free throws from Humphrey to open the quarter that put Giltner within a possession (22-19). Kenesaw first saw the swing turn when it went on its ensuing run, starting with a put-back from junior Eli Jensen.
Though Giltner got back into it with an and-one opportunity from junior Jacob Wiles, as well as the front-end of a trip to the charity stripe by junior Connor Craig, Kenesaw would again shush the run with a strong finish to the quarter, scoring the final nine points in a flurry, taking a sizable 37-23 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
Kenesaw continued the offensive tear in the fourth quarter, scoring the first three points of the quarter with a trio of free throws.
Free throws played a big part of the offense for Kenesaw; six of their 13 fourth quarter points were at the stripe, whilst the defense held Giltner to seven points in the quarter, leading to the 20-point, 50-30 victory for the Blue Devils.
Leading the way for the Blue Devils was their standout, Denkert, who scored 15 points on the night. Jensen and Kelly rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 and 10, respectively. Peterson and Kennedy chimed in with eight and six points, respectively, and played a big part underneath the basket to get the put-back opportunities and second chance points for the Blue Devils.
"Our guys inside, Eli and Austin, just battled their butts off tonight," said Kenesaw coach Jack Einrem. "They did a nice job. They maybe didn’t score many points, but they got a lot of rebounds and they did a nice job of battling the whole game."
Einrem thought highly of his team’s second half performance.
“In the second half, we tried to penetrate more instead of settling, passing the ball around the outside, looking for a post. So in the second half, Tyson took the ball up the middle a little more, Deric did a nice job getting the ball in the lane a little more," Einrem said. "When you do that against that zone, it collapses it a little bit, then we can get those kick outs, then we hit a couple more shots. Any time you hit a couple shots, you get confidence."
Next for the Blue Devils, who improved to 9-2 on the season, is a pair of tough weekend matchups. The first a Friday night road matchup with Lawrence-Nelson, then at home on Saturday against Elm Creek.
