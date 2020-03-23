Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the traditional B.L.U.E. Dinner and Auction fundraiser will be held online Saturday, according to a news release from the Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation.
The 30th annual event will be renamed eBLUE and will feature online auctions as well as raffle ticket sales.
Online auction items can currently be viewed online at www.HastingsCatholicSchools.org/blue. There will be a live viewing on the group's Facebook page starting at 6 p.m. Auctions will continue through Saturday at 9:30 p.m.
Founded in 1991, the Building Leadership and Unity through Education (B.L.U.E.) dinner and auction has provided Hastings Catholic Schools significant financial support to educate thousands of children to grow in faith, knowledge and community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.