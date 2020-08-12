BLUE HILL — Blue Hill experienced a rebuild in 2019, finishing 14-16 one year after claiming the school’s first state volleyball championship.
Last year’s squad was tasked with filling the roles of five veteran starters who led the team to the title.
Jessica Diehl enters her second year as head coach after taking the reins from Kristi Allen, who stepped down after the 2018 season.
Blue Hill brings back nine varsity players, including six starters and four seniors.
Brooklyn Kohmetscher highlights returners, and the senior class, with the most experience. Diehl said Kohmetscher will be in the starting lineup for the fourth straight season. Kohmetscher recorded 203 kills last season (2.7 per set) and dug up 347 attacks.
Kenzie Bunner, who donned the libero jersey last season, picked up 419 digs and served 21 aces.
Erica Boyd tallied 80 kills and was second on the team with 31 blocks.
Abigail Meyer stuffed a team-high 50 attacks and served a team-best 38 aces as a sophomore. She also had 103 kills.
India Mackin will return as the Bobcats’ setter after dishing out 318 assists a season ago. She dug up 130 balls and served 27 aces.
Emma Karr finished her sophomore campaign with 11 blocks and 10 kills. She is expected to take on a larger role this season.
Diehl listed senior Jadeyn Rochholz and sophomores Gracy Utecht and Kasey Meyer as potential varsity contributors, as well.
“We are looking to build off of a good group of returners with experience,” Diehl said. “With a unique offseason, the girls put in a lot of work and I am anxious to see it transfer onto the court.”
The Bobcats open the season at home Aug. 27 with Meridian.
2020 schedule
August
27, Meridian 7 p.m.; 29, at Minden invite
September
1, GICC 5 p.m.; 3, at Wood River triangular 5:30 p.m.; 6, at Silver Lake 6 p.m.; 10, at Kearney Catholic triangular 6 p.m.; 15, St. Cecilia 4:30 p.m.; 19, at Alma triangular 10 a.m.; 24, at Shelton TBD
October
1, BDS, Giltner triangular 5 p.m.; 3, Franklin, Kenesaw, McCool Junction quadrangular 1:30 p.m.; 8, Thayer Central 5 p.m.; 13, at Lawrence-Nelson 6 p.m.; 15, at Harvard triangular 5 p.m.; 17, Twin Valley Conference tournament at Blue Hill 9 a.m.; 19, Twin Valley Conference tournament at Blue Hill TBD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.