Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Nov. 22, 2008, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
LINCOLN — The turnaround is now complete. After
being dominated in back-to-back state title game losses and four years after winning just one game all season, the Blue Hill football team is bringing the state championship trophy back home.
The Bobcats once again used a dominating defensive performance, shutting out Archbishop Bergan 14-0 Friday at a chilly Memorial Stadium in the Class C-2 title game to finish the year 12-1 — losing only their season opener — and win the school’s first-ever state championship in football.
“I’m so excited,” said an emotional junior running back Riley Bonifas, unable to hold back tears of joy after the game. “It’s just nice to finally get the monkey off our back.”
Yes, the monkey is off the Bobcats’ back after losing to Wakefield 19-0 last year and 34-7 in 2006.
“I don’t even have words to describe it,” said third-year Blue Hill head coach Scott Porter, who joined the program as an assistant in 2005 after the Bobcats had won just one game the previous season. “It’s great for these kids, especially these seniors.”
The Bobcats had been stellar all season on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only six points per game heading into the championship. But Friday’s performance, the Bobcats’ first shutout of the playoffs after four shutouts during the regular season, will
go down as their best.
Blue Hill held Bergan’s high-powered passing offense to 60 yards through the air. The Knights (10-3) finished with only 120 total yards and six first downs, with no play going for more than 13 yards.
“Our kids on defense, I thought last week was their best performance,” Porter said, referring to a 26-6 win over Plainview in the semifinals.
“But this tops it. To come in and stop a spread offense like Bergan’s and to keep them scoreless, you’ve just got to give your hats off to the kids.”
Porter, who serves as Blue Hill’s defensive coordinator, and his coaching staff considered
tinkering their defense for the Knights. But in the end, Blue Hill kept it simple and stuck to its base defense.
It paid off. At one point, Bergan quarterback Riley Gross was 10-of-11 — but for only 32 yards. He ended up averaging 2 yards per attempt, with no pass play going for more than 12 yards.
None of Bergan’s 12 drives went for more than 18 yards or lasted more than six plays.
“(The shutout) means a lot to our defense,” said Blue Hill senior Nathan Petska, who starts at linebacker and fullback. “It’s a credit to our defensive linemen. They have a lot of formations and we just figured we’d stick with our basic defense and go from there, and adjust as the game went on.”
Bonifas finished with 105 yards rushing and a touchdown on 29 carries to lead the Bobcats offensively. Petska added 51 yards on 17 carries as the Bobcats finished with 173 yards of offense, completing just one pass for 13 yards. Blue Hill forced four turnovers, turning two of them into touchdowns.
“It was huge. We knew if we put pressure on them, they’d turn the ball over,” senior defensive lineman Keith Faimon said. “We’ve been watching film on them and they’ve had some trouble keeping the ball in their hands. We just said we have come after them and keep hitting them.”
Junior running back Nathan Faimon got the Bobcats on the board with a 4-yard touchdown run 10 minutes into game, putting Blue Hill up 6-0 after the two-point
conversion failed.
The touchdown run was set up by a Casey Van Boening fumble recovery that gave Blue Hill the ball at the Bergan 41. It was Blue Hill’s first offensive touchdown in Lincoln after managing only a defensive touchdown in its losses to Wakefield the previous two years.
“The last two years, Wakefield got up on us and we just trailed the whole time,” Keith Faimon said. “This was the first time we ever led here, so it felt good.”
With the way its defense was playing, Blue Hill essentially put the game away with a 3-yard touchdown run by Bonifas with 9:19 to go in the game that made the score 14-0 after the two-point conversion. That score came after an interception late in the third quarter by Bryan Adams gave Blue Hill the ball at the Bergan 45.
Bergan managed just 17 yards the rest of the game and never made a serious threat to get in the end zone.
After the final stop of the game by Blue Hill’s defense, Porter received a ice water bath from his players on the sideline.
“One of my assistants told me it was coming,” Porter said. “But I didn’t think it would be. That’s all right. I’ll take these on a 20-degree day any day.”
For Porter, this is his second state title. He won one when he was a freshman in high school at Clay Center in 1986.
“I had this feeling when I was a freshman when we won state,” Porter said. “I had this feeling when I was married and my three daughters were born. Words can’t
explain it.”
AB (10-3). . . ................ 0 0 0 0 — 0
Blue Hill (12-1) . . . . . . . 6 0 0 8 — 14
BH — Nathan Faimon 4 run (pass failed)
BH — Riley Bonifas 5 run (Nathan Petska pass from Bryan Adams)
AB BH
First downs 12 6
Rushes-Yards 16-60 57-160
Comp-Att-Int 15-29-2 1-5-2
Passing Yards 60 13
Total Yards 120 173
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 3-0
Punts-Avg 6-34.3 6-35.8
Penalties-Yards 5-45 3-15
Time of Possession 17:03 30:57
