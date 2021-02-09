BLUE HILL — Fresh of its championship in the Twin Valley Conference tournament, the Blue Hill girls basketball team wanted to make sure there was no letdown performance against a Bertrand team that has struggled to a 3-14 record heading into Tuesday’s game.
And after 32 minutes of intense defense and a balanced offense, it was clear the Bobcats were dialed in, preventing any sense of a letdown. Blue Hill cruised past the Vikings 51-29.
“I felt we did a nice job,” said Bobcats’ head coach Tim Streff. “Our focus was pretty good and our effort level was where we needed it to be. All around I was pretty pleased.”
The Bobcats have long hung their hats on their defense and Tuesday night was no exception. Blue Hill held Bertrand to just 15 points and 6-for-27 shooting through three quarters of play. It also forced the Vikings to commit 16 turnovers during that stretch.
That defensive effort fueled a huge second quarter that saw the Bobcats pull away from Bertrand.
At the end of the first quarter, Kenzy Drain hit a 3-pointer to pull her team within 10-7 of the Bobcats. However, it was all Blue Hill after that. Bertrand’s lone field goal of the second came at the 4:12 mark, and those were the only points the Vikings got in the frame. Meanwhile, the Bobcat offense poured in 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting.
Eight of those points came from India Mackin, who splashed a pair of treys in the quarter. Mackin finished the night with a game-high 19 points and was 3-for-7 from 3-point range. Streff said Mackin is just one of several shooters the Bobcats have that can really complement the team’s inside game.
“Early on we were really trying to establish our inside game, and as the defense collapses, we have capable shooters. India is doing a nice job right now; two games in a row now, she’s pretty hot. Brooklyn (Kohmetscher) also capable, as well as Kenzie (Bunner),” he said.
Blue Hill’s 17-2 second quarter extended its lead to 27-9 by halftime, and the Bobcats never looked back, tacking on 11 and 13 more points in the second half.
Mackin was just one of three Blue Hill scorers in double figures. Brooklyn Kohmertscher added 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting, and Abigail Meyer was just one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Bobcats dominated the rebounds, hauling in 43 boards to Betrand’s 20. Meyer’s nine rebounds led the team but Kohmetscher added seven.
Drain led the Vikings with 17 of the team’s 29 points. She finished the night 5-for-8 from 3-point range, with two of those coming in the fourth quarter.
Blue Hill now has one game left in the regular season, a matchup with Deshler at home Friday. The Bobcats have won 11 of 12 now and will look to head into the postseason without any hiccups before subdistricts.
“We’ve talked about it from day one: We want to be peaking at this time of the year, and I think we are,” Streff said. “We really wanted to keep that level of play heading into (Tuesday) and on into when we see Deshler Friday.”
The Bobcats coach said when it comes to the regular season finale, a lot of coaches look to see if their teams are still focusing in on doing the little things correctly.
“Just playing cleanly. Especially offensively, cutting down turnovers, being focused on what we need to do offensively,” he said. “We’re pretty close to where we need to be, so I’m pretty pleased right now.”
Bertrand (3-15)........7 2 6 14 — 29
Blue Hill (14-7)...10 17 11 13 — 51
Bertrand (29)
Karley Patterson 1-5 0-0 2, Kenzy Drain 6-12 0-0 17, Yesenia Lopez 2-8 2-7 6, Trista Callahan 0-3 0-0 0, Kaylee Dodson 1-6 0-0 2, Gentri Goldfish 0-1 0-0 0, Bethany Pelton 1-1 0-0 2, Libby Kugler 0-1 0-0 0, Addison Hansen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-38 2-9 29.
Blue Hill (51)
India Mackin 7-14 0-0 19, Ladelle Hazen 0-4 0-0 0, Kenzie Bunner 2-8 0-0 4, Brooklyn Kohmetscher 5-7 2-2 13, Abigail Meyer 5-10-0-1 10, Gracy Utecht 0-4 0-0 0, Kelsy Kohmetscher 0-1 1-2 1, Emma Karr 0-1 0-0 0, Kasey Meyer 1-1 0-0 2, Keiera Schmidt 1-4 0-0 2, Madison Mlady 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 21-56 5-7 51.
