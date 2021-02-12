BLUE HILL — The Deshler Dragons (7-12) made the Bobcats of Blue Hill (15-6) work for their 44-36 victory in the last regular season game for both squads.
“Blue Hill has a great team and we knew they were going to play tough, but I really liked how our girls came out and competed and didn’t back down,” said Dragons head coach Todd Voss. “We certainly made our fair share of mistakes but we are becoming more resilient as the season goes on and we fought really hard tonight.”
The Dragons held a narrow one-point lead at halftime, but the Bobcats were able to take care of business on the offensive end of the floor in the second half to get the win.
“We did what we needed to win and that was a positive,” said Bobcats head coach Tim Streff. “We made just enough plays on the offensive side, but our defense just wasn’t as intense as it needs to be.”
The Dragons committed two early fouls giving the Bobcats a 3-0 lead from the free throw line. Junior Paiton Nash gave the Dragons a 6-5 lead on a basket midway through the opening quarter. The Bobcats scored six unanswered points to take an 11-6 lead, but with 1.2 second left Nash nailed a three to make it a two point game.
Bobcats senior Brooklyn Kohmetscher scored two early buckets, but the Dragons had an answer in Nash, who scored six of her game high 13 points in the second quarter to keep things close. Trailing 15-17, Dragons freshman Allie Vieselmeyer knocked down a trey at the buzzer to give her team an 18-17 advantage heading into halftime.
Kohmetscher finished a three-point play to start the second half for the Bobcats and junior Abigail Meyer added a basket giving the lead back to the Bobcats. Dragons freshman Stormi Capek added a pair of baskets to tie the score at 22 a piece with just over four minutes left to play in the third quarter. Kohmetscher lead the Bobcats on a 7-2 run chipping in five points giving them a 29-24 lead with one quarter left to play.
Meyer and fellow junior India Mackin each added a bucket as the Bobcats extended their lead 33-24 in the opening minutes of the final quarter. The Dragons answered with baskets from sophomore Taylor Seiber and junior Brenna Dubbert cutting the lead to four.
Mackin nailed a trey and Meyer added back-to-back baskets as the Bobcats started to pull away taking a 40-30 lead. Dragons sophomore Mallory Kleen knocked in a pair of triples late in the game but the Bobcats had just enough offense to get the 44-36 victory.
“Overall, I was pretty disappointed in how we played, all the way around,” said Streff. “We didn’t execute and our focus wasn’t there and it’s going to need to be there come Monday. Deshler is a well-coached and disciplined team and they’ve played some good teams tough this year and I told them all week we need to be ready to go and we just weren’t and that was my fault.”
Despite the loss, Voss is pleased with how his kids are playing late in the season.
“I’m really proud of our kids in terms of playing better and growing. We are playing our best basketball at the right time of the season,” commented Voss. “We’ve been in a lot of close games and our ability to bounce back and respond during the game is getting better too and that’s going to pay off in the long run.”
Kohmetscher led all scorers with 16 points for the Bobcats.
Nash finished the night with 13 points to lead the Dragons.
DES..........................9 9 6 12 — 36
BH........................11 6 12 15 — 44
Deshler (36)
Stormi Capek 4, Brenna Dubbert 2, Mallory Kleen 6, Paiton Nash 13, Trinity Schardt 2, Taylor Sieber 4, Allie Vieselmeyer 5.
Blue Hill (44)
Kenzie Bunner 5, Ladelle Hazen 2, Brooklyn Kohmetscher 16, Kelsy Kohmetscher 2, India Mackin 7, Abigail Meyer 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.