Fresh off a buzzer-beating basket from sophomore MaKenna Willis in the Twin Valley Conference semifinals, top-seeded Shelton looked to ride that into their game against a familiar foe in No. 3 seed Blue Hill Saturday night.
Blue Hill came into the game eyeing to avenge a 34-32 overtime loss at home to the Bulldogs on Jan. 29. And the Bobcats did just that in front of a full house at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena.
Blue Hill knocked off Shelton 42-35 to complete the Blue Hill sweep of the TVC Championship.
“I think the boys winning actually helped us,” said Blue Hill coach Tim Streff. “ (It) gave us a bit of energy. (The girls) wanted to repeat what the boys just did.”
That energy translated into an early 7-4 lead for the Bobcats, with five of those points coming from junior Abigail Meyer in the paint.
After the second jumper by Meyer, the Bulldogs switched up the tempo, forcing an offensive turnover and continuing their perimeter offense.
Bulldog sophomore Mayte Meza, fresh off the bench, made an instant impact with a 3-pointer to tie the game up at 7-7, and again put pressure on the Bobcats with a second-straight 3-pointer, this time off a steal, putting the Bulldogs ahead 10-7.
“I knew it was going to be a 32-minute game,” Streff said. “Last time we played them, it went to overtime. So, we had no illusion of blowing them out of the gym early. I liked our energy to start the game. It gave us a lot of confidence.”
After the Bulldogs jumped ahead to a 16-7 lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter, Bobcat junior India Mackin lit a match in her team’s offense, draining a 3-pointer at the 4:42 mark to end a scoring drought for the Bobcats.
The following possession, Mackin again got another huge 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game, trailing the Bulldogs 16-13.
The Bulldogs kept chipping away at the lead to close out the first half, with a layup and separate free throw from senior Brooklyn Kohmetscher, and even taking an 18-16 lead off a Mackin layup.
With five minutes passing and no basket, Bulldog freshman Addison Burr finally ended the drought with a massive, last-minute 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a slim, 19-18 lead going into halftime.
Despite the 3-pointer at the end by Burr, the Bobcats kept the scoring going, turning their 5-3 run to end the second quarter into a 14-5 run to make their once 16-8 deficit into a 27-21 lead over the Bulldogs.
Bulldog sophomore Emmilly Berglund started a crucial sequence of events for her team, drawing the second foul of the contest from Meyer to get to the charity stripe.
After making the first, the second caromed out of the basket, but into the hands of the Bulldogs, who made the best of the opportunity off a 3-pointer by sophomore Alia Gomez, making it a two-point, 27-25 lead for the Bobcats.
Nearly two and a half minutes later, a critical 3-pointer by Mackin, which concluded the scoring in the third quarter and put the Bobcats ahead 30-25.
The Bobcats were able to edge out the Bulldogs in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, including Mackin and sophomore Gracy Utecht getting three big points at the charity stripe.
In the final minutes of play, the Bulldogs had many chances to chip away at the lead, throwing up four straight 3-point attempts, but had to settle for a put-back, getting back to within single digits, and an eventual 3-pointer by sophomore Dru Miemack, but only 13.5 ticks were left on the game clock.
“We had the lead late in that (Jan. 29 game) against them,” Streff said, “kind of like we did tonight, and we made a few mental mistakes that time we played them. Tonight? We closed it out. We didn’t turn it over or make mistakes.”
The Bobcats got a free throw from Kohmetscher and held the Bulldogs without a shot to clinch the conference title.
“It was going to come down to the fourth quarter, like it did,” Streff said, “We just made enough plays down the stretch to win it.”
For the Bobcats, Mackin proved a crucial cog in the offense, scoring 15 points, including three 3-pointers and a perfect 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.
“India (Mackin) is coming off a few games where she struggled a little bit,” Streff said.” I thought she stepped up and made some big shots — those back-to-back 3s to get us back into the game early on. She did a good job driving to the basket and finishing, too.”
Berglund led the spread offense for the Bulldogs with eight points.
BH (13-6)..............7 11 12 12 — 42
SHS (16-4).............11 8 6 10 — 35
Blue Hill (42)
Mackin 15, B. Kohmetscher 10, Meyer 9, Utecht 6, K. Kohmetscher 2.
Shelton (35)
Berglund 8, Meza 6, Clark, 6, Gomez 5, Willis 4, Burr 3, Gegg 2, Niemack 1
