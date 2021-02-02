ROSELAND — The Blue Hill Bobcats (11-6) faced the Raiders of Lawrence-Nelson (7-12) in the first round of the Twin Valley Conference tournament at Silver Lake on Tuesday. The No. 3-seeded Bobcats used a solid defensive performance to win 50-30, despite some offensive struggles.
“As good as we are defensively, we’re just hitting our potential on the offensive end,” said Bobcats head coach Tim Streff. “It’s a mental thing; we have all the talent in the world to put points on the board, but when we turn the ball as much as we did tonight it’s hard to score like we want to.”
Both teams got out quick on offense with the score tied at five early in the first quarter. The Raiders forced six turnover in the quarter but the Bobcats evened the score getting four offensive rebounds in the quarter. The Bobcats held a 13-7 advantage after one quarter. Bobcats senior Brooklyn Kohmetscher had seven 2points for the Bobcats in the quarter.
“Brooklyn battled tonight and just was a great leader on the court,” said Streff of his senior.
Kohmetscher scored early for the Bobcats to stretch the lead to 15-7. The Raiders struggled to score in the quarter scoring only three points. The Bobcats forced six turnovers out of the last seven possessions to take a 21-10 halftime lead.
The Raiders were held scoreless for the first five minutes of the third quarter as the Bobcats built a 29-10 lead. Senior Emily Miller finished her first three-point play of the quarter to get the Raiders on the board. The Raiders got a trey from senior Avery Mazour and anther three-point play from Miller, but sophomore Kelsey Kohmetscher hit a basket at the buzzer to give the Bobcats a 36-21 lead with one quarter left to play.
Both teams traded baskets in the early minutes of the final quarter. With 42-26 lead the Bobcats finished the game on a 10-4 fun to win 50-30 and advance to the TVC semifinal game.
“It was a good win, but we had too many breakdowns offensively, people out of position and that even stems from practice. We didn’t have a very focused practice yesterday and that carried over today.”
Raiders head coach Andy Peterson sees his team’s potential but ends disappointed in his team’s effort.
“We start the games really well but we lose energy on defense and we just can’t say the course,” Peterson said. “We do struggle scoring, but we can play great defense. We did at times tonight, but we need to put a whole game together.”
Kohmetscher lead all scorers with 23 points for Bobcats
Miller had 17 points for the Raiders.
L-N...........................7 3 11 9 — 30
BH........................13 8 15 14 — 50
Lawrence-Nelson (30)
Emma Epley 6, Aleah Heikkinen 5, Katelyn Mazour 2, Emily Miller 17.
Blue Hill (50)
Kenzie Bunner 4, Emma Karr 4, Brooklyn Kohmetscher 23, Kelsey Kohmetscher 2, India Mackin 5, Abigail Meyer 8, Kasey Meyer 2.
