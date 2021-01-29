BLUE HILL — After an exhilarating overtime contest on the girls side, Blue Hill and Shelton continued the trend with a down-to-the-wire 64-62 victory for the Bobcats — a win that came after the Bobcats erased a 20-point, second half deficit on Friday.
Bobcats sophomore Krae Ockinga got the Bobcats on the board with a 3-pointer, and had a chance to double the score after an offensive foul by the Bulldogs, but was unable to. After Ockinga’s attempt, the Bulldogs showed their bark with a 6-0 run, taking a 6-3 lead.
With a basket in hand, Blue Hill senior McLayne Seeman drew a foul, going to the charity stripe for two successful attempts and giving the Bobcats a 7-6 lead. A jumper from junior Caleb Karr padded the lead to three points on a jumper.
The Bulldogs turned their three-point deficit into a nine-point lead with an 18-6 run, capped by a pair of 3-pointers by sophomore Quinn Cheney and freshman Aston Simmons, giving the Bulldogs a swift 24-15 lead after a quarter.
After trading seven points, the Bulldogs got the upper hand, starting a run off a layup by senior Angel Lehn. After an offensive foul by the Bobcats, Cheney took the opportunity and drained another three-pointer. Junior Christian Bly tagged onto the run with a layup, ending the 7-0 run for the Bulldogs.
Ockinga and sophomore Marcus Utecht chipped into the Bulldog lead with a layup by Utecht and a pair of 3-pointers by Ockinga, putting the Bobcats behind 40-32 at halftime.
The Bulldogs came roaring hot in the third quarter, scoring the first 12 points of the quarter and going ahead of the Bobcats 52-32.
At the 3:39 mark of the third quarter, Ockinga drew a foul to go to the charity stripe, making both. After a turnover by the Bulldogs, junior MJ Coffey also drew a foul to get to the charity stripe. After making both, Coffey was able to get a steal and fastbreak layup, cutting the deficit to 14. The rest of the quarter, the Bobcats would narrowly outscore the Bulldogs 3-2 for a 54-41 score with eight minutes to go.
Cheney started the fourth quarter on a crowd-quieting three-pointer, but Bobcat sophomore Jake Bonifas hit a crucial 3-pointer to answer, and on the following possession, Coffey picked the pockets of the Bulldogs and got to the basket for an easy layup.
Bonifas again came up with a huge 3-pointer on the next Bobcat possession, further cutting into the once sizable Bulldog lead. Up 57-49, Lehn drew a pair of fouls in the bonus, the first a failed one-and-one attempt, and the second foul being a successful one-and-one, putting the Bulldogs ahead 59-49.
Down the stretch, Bonifas and Seeman combined for five points before a free throw by the Bulldogs. Coffey would make it to the charity stripe for two, which he made, getting the Bobcats to within four.
Seeman had a key basket on the next possession for the Bobcats, getting it to go with the and-one opportunity, which was made to get the Bobcats to within one point of the Bulldogs.
With 91 ticks left on the clock, the Bulldogs had a huge opportunity to ice the game, going to the free-throw line a total of six times in a span of 28 seconds, but only making the final two shots. Among those free throws was one free throw by Coffey, making it a 62-60 contest with 1:03 to go.
After a Bobcat timeout with 48 seconds on the clock, Coffey drove to the basket and got the basket to go, and in amongst the raucous crowd, a foul was called for an and-one opportunity. With the chance to go ahead, Coffey drained the free throw, effectively erasing the 20-point deficit.
Down by one, the Bulldogs went to passing around the horn, which came to bite them in the end after an errant pass turned into an over-and-back call with 7.1 on the clock.
A quick foul sent Coffey to the line for two, which he made both of, making it a three-point game. With just over two seconds left, Cheney would take a 3/4 court shot which fell short and into the hands of the Bobcats, sealing the contest.
As the dust settled and the home crowd celebrated the wild victory, Coffey finished the night with a team-leading 19 points for the Bobcats.
“We changed our defense, but on the offensive momentum we started attacking the hoop, getting into the glass,” said Blue Hill head coach Jon Coffey. “Once we got into the glass, they all kicked in, and we tried kicking the ball out for some open shots. Our whole team played well. We went to a trapping man defense, it flustered them a little bit and we had a good reference where they couldn’t pass it under the basket and we executed that really well. It was a good win for Blue Hill.”
With the victory, the Bobcats will go to Shelton for a neutral site matchup with Deshler in the first round of the Twin Valley Conference Tournament.
“We play Deshler on Monday, which is a very good Deshler team,” coach Coffey said. “Hopefully we get some momentum and ride that momentum a little bit on Monday night and hope our boys show up like they did tonight and it’ll be a good game.”
