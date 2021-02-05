SHELTON — Brooklyn Kohmetscher made her case for Twin Valley Conference player of the year on Friday night.
The Blue Hill senior forward posted a game-high 20 points and hauled in 11 rebounds to lead the third-seeded Bobcats past Silver Lake and into the TVC final.
"Brooklyn has been showing that she might be the best player in the conference," said Blue Hill head coach Tim Streff, whose team will meet No. 1 seed Shelton in the final. "She has been battling on the offensive boards (and) scoring inside and outside for us."
Kohmetscher accounted for just under half of Blue Hill's offensive output in its 42-25 win over Keith Crowe's Mustangs.
Where she and the Bobcats hurt Silver Lake most was on the glass. The Mustangs were out-rebounded 35-23. Kohmetscher and Co. scored multiple times on second chances.
Silver Lake couldn't contend with the size of the Bobcats, who improved to 12-6 and beat the Mustangs for the second time this season.
Abigail Meyer punished any Mustang who entered the paint with her five blocks and she pulled in 14 rebounds.
"I thought Abigail Meyer played probably her best game of the year, especially on the defensive end," said Streff.
"They're so big for us," Crowe said. "We don't match up at all.
"Tim Streff is a great coach and he did a great job of exploiting those matchups that he knew would be to his advantage. We have to be able to shoot the ball from the outside some, because how many times did we get our shots blocked? A lot."
Kerigan Karr hit four 3-pointers for the Mustangs for her team-high 12 points. But without the interior available in the half court sets, Silver Lake had to rely on fast breaks, which were far and few between due to the rebounding margin that heavily favored the Bobcats.
"I thought we did a good job of getting back and they didn't get a lot of clean defensive rebounds for them to get it in transition," Streff said. "I thought we did a good job of finding their shooters tonight, which is a big part of slowing them down."
Crowe didn't think the Mustangs (12-5) were up for playing in the semifinal.
"We didn't come out with very good intensity for a game this size," he said. "We should have been a little bit more intense and we didn't shoot the ball well at all."
While Silver Lake draws another size mismatch in the consolation game with Franklin, the Bobcats will rematch with Shelton, which they lost to 34-32 in overtime on Jan. 29.
"We're looking forward to it," Streff said.
SL (12-5).......6 8 8 3 — 25
BH (12-6)......10 12 17 3 — 42
Silver Lake (25)
Kerigan Karr 4-7 0-0 12, Amanda Ehrman 1-8 0-0 2, Katelyn Karr 3-11 2-4 8, Georgi tenBensel 0-8 2-2 2, Sam Bonifas 0-3 1-1 1, Trista Hanson 0-1 0-0 0, Madison Miller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 8-40 5-10 25.
Blue Hill (42)
India Mackin 0-6 1-2 1, Kenzie Bunner 3-6 1-2 7, Brooklyn Kohmetscher 7-13 5-8 20, Gracy Utecht 3-6 0-0 7, Abigail Meyer 1-5 1-2 3, Emma Karr 1-1 0-0 2, Kelsy Kohmetscher 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 15-38 8-14 42.
Three-point field goals — SL 4-14 (Ke. Karr 4-7, ehrman 0-3, Ka. Karr 0-2, tenBensel 0-1, Miller 0-1); BH (2-10 (Mackin 0-3, Bunner 0-1, Kohmetscher 1-3, Utecht 1-3). Rebounds — SL 23 (tenBensel 12); BH 35 (Meyer 14, Kohmetscher 11). Turnovers — SL 12; BH 15.
