Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low near 15F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low near 15F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.