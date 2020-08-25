BLUE HILL — A crowd gathered to witness the beginning of a new era here Tuesday as ground was broken on the new aquatic center slated to be under construction by week’s end.
The building of a new pool became necessary due to the age and deterioration of the old pool built in the early 1960s. The pool became impossible to maintain and keep up at a reasonable cost and wasn’t handicapped-accessible. Many in town also questioned the safety of having the pool located on U.S. Highway 281 as many children walked or rode bikes to the pool.
A pool committee was started with the support of city officials several years ago with the final goal being a new pool at a new site, leaving the previous site as an asset to the community. The project on Tuesday took another step toward reaching those goals as the ground was turned to start the project.
Hackel Construction Inc. of Ord will be constructing the pool with plans of completion of May 25, 2021, according to Tricia Allen, city office manager. Digging is scheduled to commence on Thursday.
“The opening date for the new pool will be spring 2021,” Mayor Keri Schunk said in a noontime groundbreaking ceremony at the new pool site. “With $2.3 million raised, the $2.6 million project is about to become a reality for Blue Hill.”
The community has raised about $1.1 million for the project to date through fundraisers, grants, donations and sales tax proceeds. The project got a green light in May when city voters approved a $1.2 million bond issue. Meanwhile, fundraising continues.
The previous pool site won’t be abandoned, but will be turned into an asset to the town as the golf course plans to use it to enhance the services that it is able to offer.
Many options for the site are being discussed by both the city and the golf course members. Although no specific plans have been decided upon, the idea is to allow Blue Hill and area residents more amenities in the golf course area and increase the opportunities for people to enjoy Blue Hill.
The project was made possible by the collaboration of many, according to City Councilwoman Brenda Trumble.
“So many have worked to make this project a reality: Volunteers on the pool committee, the Blue Hill Community Foundation, donors, residents who showed support, engineers, and Hackel Construction,” Trumble said.
Although the project has been a great deal of work and is ongoing, many who have been part of it have enjoyed the process and teamwork.
“Every piece of funding along the way has been integral in bringing the pool project to completion,” said Diane Karr, a pool committee member. “Not only has it been rewarding to work with everyone who has been involved, but it has been fun. In a small town we work together as a team and as friends.”
Karr went on to talk of the hard work through the years and the hurdles that were faced, especially as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to curtail fundraising efforts. The partners in the project were undaunted and continued their mission.
“This kind of mindset and work ethic is the legacy we are leaving for our kids,” Karr said. “Our young people are always chasing excellence, as evidenced by the fact that even with a global pandemic we have been able to have a successful bond campaign, award a bid, celebrate with the big splash event, and continue to apply for grants and fundraising.”
Schunk complimented the teamwork that was necessary for the project to succeed.
“This is a historical accomplishment,” she said. “Not only will the Blue Hill Aquatic Facility be a major attraction to the town, but it is also symbolic of the people here who continue to invest in the future of Blue Hill.”
The mayor went on to explain that the new facility will provide a safer location in the center of the town, giving safer access to the children. It will feature zero-depth entry and handicapped-accessible features to allow entry to all ages and abilities, and will allow more visibility to the business district and will allow for partnering with the school.
In short, Schunk said, “it will give more people the incentive to choose Blue Hill.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.