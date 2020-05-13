BLUE HILL — Voters in the city of Blue Hill on Tuesday approved a bond issue that will allow progress on construction of a new municipal swimming pool to move forward.
According to unofficial primary election results from the Webster County Clerk’s Office, Blue Hill voters approved the ballot question by a vote of 206-74, or 74% to 26%.
The city of Blue Hill now will be able to move ahead in its efforts to build a new pool by putting out a request for bids from contractors, accepting a bid and working toward completion of the project according to a timeline agreed to by the city and the chosen contractor, though city leaders hope construction will be started by late fall 2020 or early spring 2021.
The bond issue passed by a landslide even though less than half of the 660 registered voters in Blue Hill made their choice known, even with the option of voting by mail, according to Webster County Clerk Liz Petsch.
The maintenance and location of the present pool, originally built in 1964 and dedicated in 1965, has long been a problem, with the aging pool prone to leaking and not handicapped-accessible and with a pool house that is out of date and is in poor shape.
These issues, along with a location along Nebraska Highway 281 that causes young swimmers unnecessary risk to get to the pool, caused local citizens to look at other options.
In 2013 the pool committee first formed, said Marisa L’Heureux, local nurse practitioner and committee member who was part of the driving force behind the movement to get a new pool.
The pool committee worked to draw interest to the project, which led up to a Blue Hill Pool and Park study in February 2016 to establish need and level of support for a new pool in the community. A half-cent sales tax was approved by voters in November 2016 to help fund the new pool.
Through a collaboration of the Blue Hill Pool Project Committee, the Blue Hill Foundation, and the city of Blue Hill, $1.09 million was collected through fundraisers, grants, donations and sales tax proceeds.
During this time a new building site was chosen and purchased. The new site for the swimming pool will be in the center of the town on the grounds of the previous Blue Hill grade school building, allowing safer access to the pool.
The question on the May 12 primary ballot asked for a $1.2 million bond issue to reach toward the total budgeted project amount of $2.5 million. The group has additional fundraising planned to meet the additional costs for the pool, including a street dance on the Fourth of July if directed health measures allow that to proceed, along with other fundraising efforts as needed.
Besides property tax, a portion of the half-cent sales tax revenue is to be available on an ongoing basis to help cover the debt service related to the pool bond issue.
Diane Karr, grant writer and board member of the Blue Hill Community Foundation, is excited that the new pool will become a reality, and feels it will be a win for the whole community.
“Swimming instruction, fitness, social time, safer access, summer jobs, are just a few of the ways that the community will benefit,” Karr said. “The new facility will offer more recreational choices, more shade structures, complete handicap-accessibility, zero entry, water therapy, and will be located right next to the basketball courts. The location should bring more traffic to our downtown in the summer. I can’t wait to see it completed and full of kids and families.”
Mayor Keri Schunk was pleased with the vote and the support for local citizens.
“The pool bond passage opened so many doors not just for the pool project, but for future projects in Blue Hill,” Schunk said. “The energy and dedication that the Blue Hill Pool Committee and foundation put into this issue to assure its passage says a lot about the future of Blue Hill. It’s another example that together, we will continue to make Blue Hill the best part of the ‘Good Life.’ ”
