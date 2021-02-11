Patience.
It was the word Hastings St. Cecilia boys basketball head coach Ryan Ohnoutka repeated throughout the game to his players, urging them to stay within themselves while setting a pace that would allow them to put their best shots forward against No. 1 ranked Class C-2 Grand Island Central Catholic Thursday night at Chapman Gymnasium.
And it was patience — coupled with solid 3-point shooting — that kept the Bluehawks in the game for two quarters before the Crusaders were able to exploit their height advantage en route to a dominating 54-26 win.
Junior Brayden Schropp was the lone Bluehawk to score in double figures with 12 points, connecting on 5 of 11 shots, including 2-of-6 from 3-point territory.
It was Schropp’s second 3-pointer late in the second quarter that pulled St. Cecilia within six points, 27-21, with 1:26 left in the half.
That, after the Bluehawks had rallied from a 7-0 deficit in the first quarter to take a short-lived 10-9 lead on a 3-point shot by sophomore Grant Rossow.
“We had a good game plan coming in,” Schropp said. “We tried to shut down their bigs (6-foot-9-inch senior Dei Jengmer and his 6-foot-8-inch brother, junior Gil Jengmer), but obviously 6-9 and 6-8 is going to be a little better than 6-3, 6-3. We gave it our all but they came out on top.”
As good teams do, GICC found its groove in the third quarter, throwing St. Cecilia’s offense into panic mode as it tried to keep up with the likes of the Jengmers, who netted 27 points between them.
Junior Isaac Herbek added 13 points for the winners, which upped their overall record to 17-3. With the loss, St. Cecilia fell to 9-11.
“We challenged our kids to have a better first quarter and better first half to win this game,” Ohnoutka said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t make shots in the second half.
“We kind of just let them (GICC) dictate things tempo-wise in the second half. We took quick shots, they’d rebound, then convert pretty quickly down the floor. But they have so many weapons and they’re really tough to defend.”
St. Cecilia was 0-for the entire third quarter and did not hit a single 3-point shot in 11 second-half attempts.
“We knew that we were going to have to shoot very well to stay with them but our shots didn’t fall,” Schropp said. “With a team like that you’re just going to have to shoot well on a good night and we didn’t.”
Using its size to keep the Bluehawks at bay, GICC took away St. Cecilia’s inside game, forcing them into multiple rushed shots from 3-point range. And that, Ohnoutka said, allowed the Crusaders to literally run away with the contest.
“It’s tough for us to create shots for ourselves inside with our size, so we have to find other ways to score,” he said. “That’s been our identity throughout this whole season. We have to become better shooters from 3 (point range). Shots didn’t fall for us in the second half.
“We had to slow the game down and get great shots and that’s what hurt us in the third quarter. We only used the clock for about 8-10 seconds, put up a shot, and had no chance of getting an offensive rebound. Then they’d convert quickly and all of a sudden the game is like a track meet, and that’s what we couldn’t have.”
GICC (17-3)........14 13 11 16 — 54
STC (9-11).............10 12 0 4 — 26
Central Catholic (54)
Russ Martines 0-2 0-0 0, Koby Bales 1-1 0-0 2, Isaac Herbek 6-10 0-0 13, Dei Jengmer 3-9 3-5 9, Marcus Lowry 4-8 1-1 9, Tanner Turek 1-3 0-0 3, Gil Jengmer 6-13 2-3 18, Brayden Wenzl 0-1 0-0 0. Total: 23-47 6-9 54.
St. Cecilia (26)
Hayden Demuth 1-5 0-0 3, Brayden Schropp 5-11 0-0 12, Garrett Parr 1-5 0-0 2, Carson Kudlacek 1-8 0-0 3, Grant Rossow 1-4 0-0 3, John Starr 0-1 0-0 0, Anthony Sabatka 1-4 1-1 3. Totals: 10-38 1-1 26.
Three-point field goals — GICC 2-7 (Martinez 0-1, Herbek 1-2, Lowry 0-1, D. Jengmer 0-1, Turek 1-2, G. Jengmer 0-1); STC 5-22 (Demuth 1-4, Schropp 2-6, Parr 0-2, Kudlacek 1-6, Rossow 1-3, Starr 0-1). Rebounds — GICC 33 (G. Jengmer 9); STC 16 (Schropp 5). Turnovers — GICC 5; STC 9.
