Opportunities were abundant for St. Cecilia to make it a ballgame Friday night at Duncan Field. But ultimately, Wilber-Clatonia, the Class C-2 state champion in 2016, scored 28 unanswered points to take down the Bluehawks on their home field.
St. Cecilia failed to capitalize on two turnovers in the second half, which essentially sealed the game for W-C.
The Wolverines fumbled twice in the third quarter — once at their own 29 and the other at their 20 — and the Bluehawks couldn’t muster points out of either gift.
Isaiah Swanson fell on the first Wilber-Clatonia fumble and STC went three-and-out.
Then, the Wolverines were marching, and on the cusp of finishing off what was a 64-yard drive at that point, and Anthony Sabatka scooped up a second fumble on a mishandled handoff.
St. Cecilia proceeded to reverse field and drive down to the Wilber-Clatonia 5-yard line, but sophomore quarterback Carson Kudlacek and junior running back Max Clark couldn’t connect behind the line of scrimmage and the Wolverines recovered.
“We have to get better offensively,” said Clint Head, STC’s first-year head coach. “We didn’t execute offensively when we should have.”
The Bluehawks had no issue moving the ball on their first drive of the game, cruising 59 yards on nine plays to open the scoring. Clark finished the drive with a 3-yard run for the first touchdown of the season.
“These guys have been working really hard, and to got out and get one tonight was pretty nice to see on that first drive,” Head said. “The defense did a nice job of stopping (Wilber-Clatonia) and then us getting on offense and going the other way.”
Wilber-Clatonia answered with an 13-play, 85-yard drive in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Coy Rosentreader connected with Will Wenz from 15 yards out.
After a St. Cecilia three-and-out, Wilber-Clatonia used just two plays to gain the lead with a 35-yard strike from Rosentreader to Houston Broz. The two-point conversion — a run by Mason Combs — was successful for the Wolverines to lead 14-7.
Another three-and-out by the Bluehawks led to a 63-yard punt return by Combs for a 21-7 lead just over a minute later.
“We’ve got to get better on special teams,” Head said. “We can’t let a punt return go back. That was a killer.”
St. Cecilia was out-gained 409 yards to 298 on the night. The Wolverines relied heavily on the passing game. Rosentreader completed 14-of-24 passes for 202 yards and two scores.
Kudlacek connected on just 9-of-25 passing attempts for 162 yards for the Bluehawks, who rolled up 136 yards on the ground. Clark carried 24 times for 88 yards.
“We had a lot of guys open. Carson did a good job; he had a couple balls he wishes he had back, but we hit a lot of kids in the hands and dropped the football,” Head said. “We missed some holes at the running back position, but the offensive line has to do a better job of opening that stuff up and protecting (Kudlacek) when we do throw the football.”
St. Cecilia’s overall execution needs work, Head said.
“We had it three times inside the 20 and didn’t get in. We’ve got to get in the end zone.”
Rosentreader’s final completion of the night was a 40-yard touchdown pass to Devin Homolka.
“They were finishing plays just a little bit more than we were tonight,” Head said.
St. Cecilia’s coaching staff preached the word “faith” to the team following the contest.
“We have to play every game like it’s our last one because you just don’t know this year,” he said. “Not only do you have to have faith in this season that we’re going to have it, but you have to have faith in each other.”
W-C (1-0)...........................0 22 0 6 — 28
STC (0-1)................................7 0 0 0 — 7
STC — Max Clark 3 run (Carson Kudlacek kick)
W-C — Coy Rosentreader 15 pass Will Wenz (kick failed)
W-C — Rosentreader 35 pass Houston Broz (Mason Combs run)
W-C — Combs 63 punt return (Rosentreader pass)
W-C — Rosentreader 40 pass Devin Homolka (kick failed)
WC STC
Rushes-Yards 37-207 43-136
Passing yards 202 162
Comp-Att-Int 14-24-0 9-25-0
Total offense 409 298
Rushing — WC, Mitchell Thompson 14-71, Colby Homolka 8-49, Combs 4-28, Rosentreader 7-30, D. Homolka 2-4, Zander Baker 2-25. STC, Noah Daly 8-3, Kudlacek 9-32, Clark 24-88, Sabatka 2-13.
Passing — WC, Rosentreader 14-24-0 202. STC, Kudlacek 9-25-0 162.
Receving — WC, Thompson 2-6, Combs 2-16, Wenz 2-47, Sawyer Kunc 4-44, Quinn Palmer 1-9, C. Homolka 1-5, Broz 1-35, D. Homolka 1-40. STC, Clark 2-27, Garrett Parr 2-91, Grant Rossow 4-32, Daly 1-(minus) 1, Sabatka 1-13.
