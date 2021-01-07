FAIRFIELD — “A lot can happen in four seconds.”
And, boy, doesn’t Sandy Creek head coach Matt Swartzendruber know it.
“Swartz” had an exterior view Thursday night of St. Cecilia’s Garrett Parr one-handing a 25-foot shot — the eventual game-winner — after his Cougars committed their 19th turnover on an inbounds play with the score tied at 36.
Parr’s 3-pointer atoned for a pair of free throws he missed with 5.5 seconds remaining that would have busted the tie.
But, the Sandy Creek inbounds pass was tipped by Brayden Schropp and fell into Parr’s lap. Despite Schropp clapping for a pass as he galloped towards the corner, Parr didn’t know how close the buzzer was, so he skied a Hail Mary.
Big night for @HCSBluehawks. First, gurls coach Greg Berndt gets his 100th win. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/951pJf4kYz— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) January 8, 2021
Second, St. Cecilia boys stun @SCougars in the final seconds on this play by Brayden Schropp and Garrett Parr. Schropp, by the way, had 25 points. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/lHwTG4ydxZ— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) January 8, 2021
“I took that dribble and I just let it go,” Parr said, still recovering through the shock he experienced when he saw it fall through. “It surprised everybody, and it’s one I’ll remember for a while.”
“We had some guards open and he put it up with, like, four seconds still left, so I was just like...,” Schropp shrugged and laughed. “I don’t really know how it went in at all, but it did and we got the win and that’s all that matters.”
The shot flushed through the twine and — prior to time being added back on to the clock for Sandy Creek’s last chance — sent the gym in Fairfield into a frenzy.
“Give (Parr) credit. That’s tough to miss two free throws and come back and seal the deal like that,” Swartzendruber said.
Nothing panned out for the Cougars in the 0.8 seconds they were awarded and St. Cecilia escaped with a 39-36 victory.
“For the first time since COVID, this actually felt like a real basketball game, with fans being loud and players getting up for this one,” said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “It was a fun environment to play in.”
St. Cecilia’s fourth quarter push was the sole reason it survived.
Schropp, who scored a game-high 25 points, poured in 13 across the final eight minutes. In total, he tallied 21 after halftime.
“He’s a competitor and that’s obvious,” Swartzendruber said of Schropp. “He got in the mindset that we wasn’t going to get beat, especially in that fourth quarter, and it showed. He hit some tough shots and we kind of lost our focus late guarding him. That was the difference in helping him get going.”
Schropp received a technical foul in the second quarter for spewing words at the Sandy Creek bench following his first 3-pointer. His emotion was fueled by his 0-for-6 start to the game, but he connected on nine of his final 14 shots.
“We didn’t start off very well like we wanted to,” Schropp said. “So, as a leader and a competitor, I just kind of had to step up, take some shots, and they went in. Then we had that one shot at the end, and it went in.”
St. Cecilia trailed for 29 of the 32 minutes Thursday, but only by as many as seven points.
Schropp’s fourth and final 3-pointer put the ‘Hakws back on top with 1:35 left in the game, but it was answered by Sandy Creek’s Micah Biltoft, who led the Cougars with 12 points.
Schropp’s 1-for-2 showing at the line — where STC finished 6-for-20 — tied the game.
And then the magic played out.
“It was a dogfight until the end and we made it work,” Parr said.
The Cougars will be haunted by their poor ball handling, which contributed to virtually all of St. Cecilia’s offense.
“Our half-court offense was very bad tonight,” Ohnoutka said. “And give credit to Sandy Creek. I mean, they came out and had a great report to counter us in our half-court offense. There’s still some things we need to work on. We’re pretty one-dimensional on offense and you can’t win very many games when you’re one dimensional, so we need to find different ways to score from different guys.”
The Bluehawks will be haunted by their struggles rebounding defensively, where they allowed Sandy Creek to scoop-and-score and extend possessions all evening.
“Our kids have finally figured out if they want to be successful that they’ve got to play defense and they’ve got to play hard and compete,” Swartzendruber said. “That goes without saying, but they’ve really bought in to the defensive side of it and the last couple games that’s been the case.”
That the game ended how it did, was fitting for the renewed rivalry between the Cougars and Bluehawks.
“The last two times we’ve had a chance to beat them have been here, and it has kind of been the same outcome,” Swartzendruber said. “We just didn’t make plays. That’s what it boiled down to, especially in the fourth quarter.”
STC (6-4)................4 8 10 17 — 39
SC (2-8)....................8 6 13 9 — 36
St. Cecilia (39)
John Starr 2-8 0-1 4., Brayden Schropp 9-20 3-6 25, Garrett Parr 1-1 3-8 6, Carson Kudlacek 0-4 0-4 0, Anthony Sabatka 0-1 0-1 0, Hayden Demuth 1-6 0-0 2, Caden Krikac 1-1 0-0 2, Quinn Stewart 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 14-43 6-20 39.
Sandy Creek (36)
Jason Brockman 0-1 2-4 2, Micah Biltoft 4-9. 4-8 12, Hayden Shuck 2-6 4-5 10, Kiefer Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Josh Shaw 4-6 2-6 10, Drake Lally 0-1 0-0 0, Jake Shuck 1-2 0-0 2, Shon Kluver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-28 12-23 36.
3-point goals — STC 5-20 (Starr 0-3, Schropp 4-9, Kudlacek 0-3, Parr 1-1, Demuth 0-2, Stewart 0-2); SC 2-11 (Brockman 0-1, Biltoft 0-4, H, Shuck 2-4, Lally 0-1, Kluver 0-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.