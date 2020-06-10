LINCOLN — The Sutton girls basketball team always put an emphasis on the first four minutes of each half of each basketball game it played during the season.
That was the time when the Fillies tried to establish the pace and get their opponents to play Sutton’s style of basketball.
But Saturday against top-rated and undefeated West Point Central Catholic in the Class C-2 state championship at the Devaney Sports Center, the Bluejays turned the tables.
The Bluejays (26-0) used major runs at the start of each half to propel them to their second-straight state championship, a 62-43 win over No. 2 Sutton (23-2).
“It says a lot about the type of girls we have,” Sutton coach John Schoneberg said. “We gave them a pretty big advantage early, but we picked things up and came right back after them.
“It was our goal all season to make it to the championship. It was something these girls have worked for all of their life. They made their dream a reality.”
WPCC opened the game on a 14-0 run and appeared ready to cruise to the championship. The Bluejays turned the ball over only once during the run, compared to the six turnovers committed by Sutton.
But Sutton rallied to cut the deficit to 18-16 on a threepointer by Clancy Nuss with 6:53 remaining in the first half. It was all the closer Sutton would get in the remainder of the game.
The teams exchanged baskets for the remainder of the half and WPCC slowly opened a 31-24 lead at the break.
Then the Bluejays kicked their game into high gear. WPCC, which entered the game riding a 51-game win streak, stifled Sutton in the second half with its 1-3-1 zone and full-court pressure defenses, forcing 15 turnovers and holding the Fillies to just 22 percent shooting from the field.
The Bluejays, led by senior point guard Allison Steffen outscored Sutton 18-6 in the third quarter. Steffen scored 10 of her game-high 21 points in the run and WPCC opened the game’s largest lead, 49-28 with 1:10 remaining in the quarter.
Sutton didn’t have an answer for that run.
“We knew Sutton relied a lot on its transition offense, hitting the boards and creating turnovers,” WPCC coach Jerry Stracke said. “We put our emphasis on those three areas and did a good job of containing them. We knew Sutton would make their runs at us, but I thought our girls did a good job of handling them when they did.”
Nuss was the only Sutton player to reach double figures in scoring. She finished with 11 points. Laurel Sheridan added eight points and eight rebounds.
WPCC’s sophomore sensation Megan Neuvirth finished with 15 points, despite playing with foul trouble for most of the contest. She also added 10 rebounds before fouling out with 2:58 remaining in the game. Jenna Kreikemeier added 12 points, all of which came in the first half.
Sutton (43)
Lindsey Ribbens 1-5 3-5 5, Laurel Sheridan 2-5 4-6 8, Amanda Gowen 3-5 0-2 6, Rachael Van Kirk 0-7 5-6 5, Kaylee Kramer 0-3 0-0 0, Clancy Nuss 4-5 1-2 11, Kristin Hofmann 3-3 0-0 6, Tara Griess 0-0 0-2 0, Amanda Olin 0-2 0-0 0, Melinda Gowen 0-1 2-2 2, Team 13 36 15-25 43.
WPCC (62)
Ashley Schuetze 2-11 0-0 5, Megan Neuvirth 6-12 3-7 15, Anna Batenhorst 0-2 0-0 0, Allison Steffen 7-12 5-8 21, Jenna Kreikemeier 5-11 0-0 12, Geri Heimann 1-1 0-0 2, Lois Brunnert 0-0 1-2 1, Angie Ridder 0-2 0-0 0, Amanda Kriekemeier 0-1 0-0 0, Jackie Evert 0-1 0-0 0, Jackie Knievel 3-4 0-0 6, Team 24-57 9-17 62.
Sutton (23-2) . . . . 11 13 6 13 — 43
WPCC (26-0) . . . . 14 17 18 13 — 62
Three-point goals — Sutton 2-7 (Ribbens 0-2, Van Kirk 0-3, Nuss 2-2), WPCC 5-20 (Schuetze 1-9, Steffen 2-6, J. Kreikemeier 2-4, A. Kreikemeier 0-1). Rebounds — Sutton 34 (Sheridan 8), WPCC 33 (Neuvirth 10). Turnovers — Sutton 27, WPCC 14. Total fouls — Sutton 17, WPCC 21. Fouled out — WPCC (Neuvirth).
