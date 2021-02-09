BLUE HILL — After starting the season 2-8, the Blue Hill boys basketball team is certainly heating up at the right time of the season. The Bobcats went into Tuesday having won eight of its last nine games.
The only loss during that stretch was a four-point loss to Lawrence-Nelson, which the Bobcats avenged on Saturday in the Twin Valley Conference tournament championship game, where they won 47-29. In front of the home crowd on parents’ night, Blue Hill kept that momentum going with a 55-40 victory over Bertrand.
“The confidence is really good right now,” said Blue Hill head coach Jon Coffey. “They’re all coming to practice full of energy and ready to go. Everybody believes in each other. It really helps because everyone pushes each other in practice. We’re on a winning streak and we hope it keeps going.”
“I’m just so proud of the kids and the hard work they’ve put in.”
Blue Hill’s defense set the tone against the Vikings. The Bobcats held Bertrand to just one field goal in 10 1/2 minutes, spanning from the end of the first quarter to the beginning of the third. During that time, Blue Hill outscored the Vikings 16-3.
“We always talk about our defense, and I think (Tuesday) our defense stepped up again,” Coffey said. “I told them after the (TVC) championship game we can’t come out flat; we have to come out very hard. I think our defense pretty much matched that game we played (in the TVC championship) the other night.”
The Bobcats’ 11-point halftime lead only got bigger as their offense dialed up the efficiency, going 11-for-19 from the field. And a big part of that offense outburst came from MJ Coffey, who was also celebrating his birthday.
MJ poured in a game-high 22 points, scoring 20 in the first three quarters.
“He had a good night for his birthday,” Coffey said of his son’s performance, while sporting a grin.
Blue Hill held off any comeback attempt from the Vikings, keeping the lead from shrinking any smaller than nine points.
In addition to MJ’s 22 points, Jake Bonifas tallied 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Marcus Utecht came off the bench to tie for the team-lead with seven rebounds. Krae Ockinga and Caleb Karr each chipped in with eight points.
Coffey said Tuesday’s win put on display his team’s ability to multiple players step up in multiple roles.
“Everybody is stepping up at the same time. Hopefully we’re not done and hopefully we keep going up,” the Blue Hill coach said.
The Bobcats will now set their sights on a home showdown with Deshler. The Dragons are 10-4 on the year.
Bertrand (10-8)....13 3 11 13 — 40
Blue Hill (11-9)...16 11 14 14 — 55
Bertrand (40)
Landon Andersen 5, Jonah Nelson 3, Owen Kaps 7, Chonsey Bieker 5, Jarret Bieker 9, Joseph Pelton 6, Ethan Taylor 5
Blue Hill (55)
Jake Bonifas 11, Krae Ockinga 8, Caleby Karr 8, MJ Coffey 22, Marcus Utecht 4, Wynn Wilmot 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.