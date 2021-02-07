For the second time in three years, the Blue Hill Bobcats are Twin Valley Conference champions.
“It means a lot. Our kids worked hard in the offseason,” said Blue Hill coach Jon Coffey. “We got off to a slow start this year, but they bought into what we were doing, and it just turned around. It’s a whole different team right now. We’re all playing good defense, and we are executing offense well. I’m just proud of our boys. They played amazing.”
Coffey’s Bobcats knocked off the No. 6 seed Lawrence-Nelson Raiders 47-29 at Lynn Farrell Arena on Saturday to cap the Twin Valley Conference tournament.
Earlier in the season, the Bobcats and Raiders went toe-to-toe with each other in Nelson on Jan. 26. That contest went in favor, 45-41, of the hosts, which played a bit of a role as to how the Bobcats came out to play.
“(Lawrence-Nelson) played very well that night,” Coffey said. “They did some things we weren’t ready for that night, and we adjusted to what they were doing. Give all the credit to our kids, they played their hearts out and they were on a mission and they accomplished that mission.”
The Bobcats got off to a roaring start throughout the first half, including outscoring the Raiders 16-7 in the first quarter on a strong defensive showing.
“We knew we were going to play good defense tonight,” Coffey said. “That is all we talked about and we said to shut down (L-N junior Logan Menke) and (sophomore Krayton Kucera). Don’t let them get a 3-point shot off. That was our key, to shut them down. Our boys did everything we asked them tonight. They played very well.”
The second quarter was a defining moment of the first half, with the only basket of the quarter for the Raiders coming off a 3-pointer by Kucera. The Raiders’ defense was capable of limiting the damage on the other side of the court, holding the Bobcats to nine points, but found themselves down 25-10 heading into the locker room.
“We had a feeling that they were going to come out and zone us,” said L-N coach Decker Brown. “They played zone against Shelton. At this point of the year, everyone knows whose best players are who, and they did a really good job keying on Menke and Kucera. We just struggled to make some shots. We got good looks inside, but we just couldn’t finish. We have been on a big high the last eight days, winning some big games. Today, I think defense wasn’t as good as it has been. They hit some big shots. (junior Caleb) Karr played a heck of a game. They are a very well coached team. They have great players.”
Coffey addressed the halftime lead with his team.
“Before we walked out, we said the score was 0-0. Come out and play the second half.”
And the advice was challenged right away by the Raiders, who started on a 7-2 run, thanks to a pair of baskets from senior Cole Troudt and a Kucera 3-pointer, making it a 10-point, 27-17 contest with momentum swinging to the Raiders.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, that momentum swing was crushed by a Bobcat run to close out the third quarter, with the Bobcats scoring seven of the last eight points, all off the hands of Karr and junior MJ Coffey.
Down 34-18 heading into the fourth quarter, the Raiders made a push in the start, scoring five of the first seven points. This hot start to the fourth quarter was brought down to earth by the hands of senior Cody Hubl and sophomore TJ Ockinga, who both drew crucial fouls for four free points at the charity stripe.
In the final five minutes of play, both defenses hunkered down, but the Bobcats were able to ride their strong start to the game to claim the victory in the TVC Tournament.
Regardless of the result, Lawrence-Nelson was happy to be playing for a championship.
“It means the world,” Brown said. “This is only the third time in school history that we made it this far. I don’t want to be satisfied with a second place finish. You always want it, but these seniors have set a great expectation for years to come. What a great accomplishment, being able to play on Hastings College’s floor with a large portion of our community watching. This is a great treat, but now it needs to be an expectation wanting to get here every year, and it should be.”
Leading the offense for the Bobcats was Coffey with 17 points, as well as a 12-point performance from Karr. Despite the immense defensive pressure, Kucera was able to collect a team-leading 12 points for the Raiders.
L-N (10-11)...............7 3 8 11 — 29
BH (10-9)...............16 9 9 13 — 47
Lawrence-Nelson (29)
Kucera 12, Biltoft 8, Miller 5, Troudt 2, Menke 2.
Blue Hill (47)
Coffey 17, Kar 12, Bonifas 5, K. Ockinga, 5, TJ Ockinga 4; Utecht 2, Hubl 2.
