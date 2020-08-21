BLUE HILL — The NSAA football season is a go in the state of Nebraska with some teams playing on week 0 of the regular season. One of the matchups was Blue Hill taking on Cross County, and the game was a runaway after the first quarter with Cross County winning 70-12.
“I told them we showed up in the first half and we did some good things. The heart was there. We made some mental mistakes. That is game one of the season stuff but there is no excuse to lay down in the second half. The first half we played great and then towards the end we ran out of gas,” said Blue Hill head coach Riley Armes, “We are a small team and we are going to face that obstacle no matter who we play.”
Blue Hill had the ball to start the game but could not do anything with it. The first possession for Cross County was rhythm that be seen would see all night, running the football. The Cougars took over at the 9:55 mark from their own 34-yard line and needed only six plays. Issac Noyd contributed with a 12-yard blast to set up a Christian Rystrom 14-yard touchdown run. The Cougars converted the two-point conversion with a run from Carter Seim. The Cougars took an early 8-0 lead.
A 6-yard run from Noyd and then a 19 yard touchdown run from Seim capped off the seven-play, 59-yard drive for Cougars. Cross County led 16-0.
On Blue Hill’s next possession, the Bobcats would find pay dirt after starting on their own 15-yard line with 3:17 left in the quarter. The Bobcats only needed six plays to find the end zone. Quarterback MJ Coffey connected with Wynn Wilmot for a 33-yard pass play to set up first down for the Bobcats. Coffey then connected with McLayne Seeman two plays later for a 25-yard pass play to set up first–and-goal at the 5-yard line.
Coffey then found Seeman for a 3-yard touchdown pass to get the Bobcats on the board. After a failed two-point conversion Cross County would still lead 16-6.
Blue Hill got a break when Cory Hollinger ran the ball up the middle and got stripped by the Bobcats, with Coffey recovering for Blue Hill. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, they couldn’t do anything with it as they again were forced to punt.
The Cougars retrieved the ball back at the 9:34 mark of the second quarter, and this time they struck fast. The Cougars only needed two plays this time starting at their own 8-yard line. Seim scored when he went untouched for a 66-yard touchdown run, blowing the game open for the Cougars as they led 22-6.
Blue Hill would not back down yet, as the Bobcats would have a nice drive of their own. Blue Hill would need seven plays to go 60 yards. Bonifas did the honors, taking a carry seven yards into the end zone for the touchdown. This would be the last points Blue Hill would score for the rest of the night. Cross County still leads 22-12.
Cross County scored on its next two possessions to go up 38-12.
“These guys that are playing, those juniors and seniors, they have been playing since they were freshmen and sophomores, and they have been taking a beating. In the first half they talked. It showed that they matured as players,” said Armes. “The intensity and physicality they play with is by far have improved since they were young guys. They have got a lot of experience. They are more mature physically now and they showed good things at times but we showed in the second half that we still have work to do.”
The Cougars tacked on two more touchdowns to start the second half before Seim once again found the open space and went 37 yards untouched to extend the lead 62-12. Cross County added one more TD to cap the scoring.
Even though this isn’t the way Armes wanted the season opener to go, he is thankful that the season is a go.
“It’s fantastic, I don’t think a lot of people realize how thankful and fortunate we are to be here, you know looking at the scenario was a couple of months ago,” he said. “We are still looking forward. We still don’t know what is going to happen but we are going to take every snap and appreciate it because we don’t know what was going to happen two months ago and what is going to happen tomorrow but to get this game in and finally get back to some normalcy and to play some football was truly a blessing.”
Blue Hill will play next week at home against Loomis.
