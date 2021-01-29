BLUE HILL — Emotions ran high late in the game Friday between Shelton and host Blue Hill.
After Shelton took a 22-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs had all the momentum, but the Bobcats were not ready to fold just yet, as Tim Streff’s Bobcats were looking to swing the momentum back to their side.
With 40 seconds left in regulation, Kenzie Bunner knocked down two free throws to give the Bobcats a 30-28 lead. However, Shelton had one last chance to send the game into overtime.
Dru Niemack saved the Bulldogs life with a buzzer-beater to send the game into overtime.
With overtime looming, the Bobcats knew they had to play solid and make shots but the Bobcats failed to do so, as they would go 0-for-3 in overtime with the exception of Brooklyn Kohmetscher, who knocked down two free throws to cap her game high 18 points and give the Bobcats a lead with two minutes remaining.
But it was Niemack who came through to knock down a jumper to tie the game with 1:24 to go. Then after a Bobcats’ turnover, Shelton gave the ball to MaKenna Willis, who drove to the lane and got fouled which sent her to the free throw line. Willis knocked down both free throws with 8.2 seconds left to clinch the victory over Blue Hill 34-32.
“It went the way I thought it would go. I knew it was going to be a defensive battle,” said Blue Hill head coach Tim Streff. “I knew getting into the 30’s against (Shelton's) defense was going to be tough. We are playing good defense right now. I knew it was going to be a close one possession game and we made too many mistakes down in crunch time.”
Blue Hill is known for its 2-3 zone defense. The Bobcats were in the zone defense for the entire first quarter in which they only gave up four points.
After the ball was thrown in for the start of the second quarter, Blue Hill went to a man-to-man defense the rest of the game because of the Bulldogs perimeter shooters.
“They have some good perimeter shooters so we wanted to cover that up,” Streff said. “We weren’t worried about the inside. We have been playing man defense really well lately so it has been working for us.”
Blue Hill was fortunate to get to the free throw line 15 times and managed to knock down 10 of them and with two of them coming in overtime.
“At times we struggle from the free throw line,” said Streff. “We made them tonight and I’m glad that we did.”
Blue Hill had multiple opportunities to get second chance baskets, but the Bobcats were not able to capitalize on the opportunities that were given by Shelton.
“We preached before the game, whoever wins the battle of the boards was going to win this game,” said Streff. “(Shelton) got an offensive rebound and a put back toward the end of the game to tie the game and it was big.”
Willis was the Bulldogs' leading scorer along with her teammate Niemack, who each managed to score eight points for the Bulldogs.
Blue Hill’s defense played well enough to hold all of the Bulldogs’ scorers to under double digits.
“We did a pretty good job on Willis, except for the final play of the game where she drove and we did not get her shut off," Streff said. "But I thought we covered her up pretty well for the most part. (Willis) is probably one of the best players in the conference and we held her in check and that was a really big part of it.”
Blue Hill will now enter the TVC conference tournament with a matchup with Lawrence-Nelson on Tuesday at Silver Lake. Blue Hill drew the No. 3 seed and L-N drew the No. 6 seed. With the winner of that matchup will play the winner of either No. 2 seed Silver Lake or No. 7 seed Deshler in the TVC semifinals next Friday for a chance to play in the TVC finals next Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena.
SHS............4 5 13 8 4 — 34
BH.............10 5 6 9 2 — 32
Shelton (34)
Dru Niemack 8, MaKenna Willis 8, Halie Clark 5, Emmilly Berglund 4, Addison Burr 4, Mayte Meza 3, Brianna Simmons 2
Blue Hill (32)
Brooklyn Kohmetscher 18, Abigail Meyer 8, Kenzie Bunner 4, Gracy Utecht 2
