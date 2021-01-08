BLUE HILL — Blue Hill and Silver Lake welcomed a full gymnasium of fans back with a show Friday night.
The rival schools traded blows and plenty of ‘bows, but the Bobcats eventually threw the knockout punch.
Silver Lake stumbled in the fourth quarter and Blue Hill capitalized to escape with a 51-41 win.
“In a back-and-forth game like that, you want the last ‘forth.’ Our girls really stepped up when the game was on the line,” said Blue Hill head coach Tim Streff. “They made plays, got boards, and that was kind of the outcome.”
The Mustangs carried a six-point edge into the fourth quarter, having exploded for 34 points between the second and third while holding Blue Hill to 21.
But the Bobcats applied the necessary pressure and forced Silver Lake to play their game.
The Mustangs rushed shots, turned the ball over, and gave Blue Hill second chances it didn’t need.
It was a recipe for disaster.
The Bobcats opened the fourth on a 14-1 run, outscoring the Mustangs 18-2 in the entirety of the final eight minutes.
“That’s the difference in the game,” Silver Lake had coach Keith Crowe said. “We were sitting in a pretty good position and then they hit a couple baskets and w turned the ball over a couple times. Things just started to snowball.”
India Mackin’s four free throws helped Blue Hill push the game out of reach, but Mackin’s second half as a whole was largely a reason the Bobcats were within reach.
Mackin, who finished with a game-high 20 points, scored six points in the third on 3-for-4 shooting on mostly mid-range jumpers. She opened the fourth with a 3-pointer and cheers from the Blue Hill side crescendoed.
“(Silver Lake) really collapsed on our bigs, and they had to do that,” Streff said. “That opened up our perimeter and (Mackin) did a great job knocking them down.”
Blue Hill’s dominance through the rest of the frame was thanks to its effort on the glass.
“We didn’t do a good job checking out on the back side,” said Crowe. “They exploited us and got quite a few buckets on the backside.We knew going in we had to keep them off the boards, and we didn’t.”
Silver Lake didn’t record a made field goal in the fourth and it collectively managed just seven shot attempts.
“We weren’t taking bad shots, they just didn’t fall,” Crowe said.
The Bobcats cleaned up the boards led by Brooklyn Kohmetscher’s 15 rebounds and Abigail Meyer’s 13.
Kohmetscher scooped and scored second chance points multiple times uncontested and finished with nine points.
“Brooklyn is a warrior,” Streff said. “She does all the little things, (she is) our best defender and rebounder. She got on the offensive boards and really got them into foul trouble, which hurt them.”
Meyer and and Kenzie Bunner added eight points apiece for Blue Hill.
Silver Lake crushed the middle quarters with momentous shots coming from Kerigan Karr, who finished with 19 points for the second game in a row, Katelyn Karr, and Georgi tenBensel.
Kerigan Karr hit a 3-pointer — her third of the Mustangs’ 19-point second quarter — just before half that put the Mustangs in front. She ended the third with another that gave them their largest lead of the night at six points.
Silver Lake’s fire fizzled out soon after.
“I thought we played hard” Crowe said. “We got down early in the game, battled back and took the lead, but I can’t take anything away from (Blue Hill). They probably played one of the best games they’ve played this year.”
SL (5-4)..................5 19 15 2 — 41
BH (4-5)..............12 10 11 18 — 51
Silver Lake (41)
Kerigan Karr 6-13 3-4 19, Amanda Ehrman 0-3 1-2 1, Katelyn Karr 2-8 0-1 6, Georgi tenBensel 4-10 2-5 11, Sam Bonifas 2-5 0-1 4. Totals: 14-39 6-13 41.
Blue Hill (51)
India Mackin 6-20 5-6 20, Kenzie Bunner 1-2 5-9 8, Emma Karr 2-3 0-0 4, Brooklyn Kohmetscher 4-13 1-2 9, Abigail Meyer 2-10 4-6 8, Gracy Utecht 1-6 0-0 2, Kelsy Kohmetscher 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 16-46 15-23 51.
3-point goals — SL 7-18 (Ke. Karr 4-8, Ka. Karr 2-6, tenBensel 1-4); BH 4-13 (Mackin 3-5, Bunner 1-2, B. Kohmetscher 0-3, Utecht 0-3).
Rebounds — SL 25 (tenBensel 11); BH 37 (B. Kohmetscher 15).
