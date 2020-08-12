BLUE HILL — Starting mostly sophomores last season, the Blue Hill football team won four of its first five games before dropping its next four — all to playoff teams.
But with that year of experience, the Bobcats are hoping for a second consecutive postseason trip.
"(Our) team is young, but it returns a great deal of experience," said Blue Hill head coach Riley Armes.
McLayne Seeman, Wynn Wilmet and Kolton Wademan are the three senior returning starters for Blue Hill.
Seeman racked up 324 receiving yards from the tight end position and hauled in six touchdowns while also tallying 60 tackles at safety.
Wilmet totaled 52 tackles and added an interception and a fumble recovery at linebacker last season — he also plays tight end — and Wademan totaled seven touchdowns as a running back while also playing defensive end.
Juniors TJ Okinga, Caleb Karr and MJ Coffey also started last year and are ready to return this season.
Coffey played quarterback and linebacker (819 yards passing, 430 yards rushing, and 21 TDs; along with 77 tackles), and Ockinga and Karr both play on the offensive line. Sophomore Jake Bonifas will return to his linebacker spot where he started as a freshman.
Kaden Kohmetscher, a senior, is ready to make an impact on the offensive and defensive lines.
Sophomores Reece Payne (tight end/defensive end) and Marcus Utecht (offensive line/linebacker) will look to contribute this year. Payne started towards the end of the season and posted 32 tackles.
Blue Hill will get the season started Aug. 21, hosting Cross County.
August
21, vs. Cross County; 28, vs. Loomis
September
4, at Southern Valley; 11, at Arapahoe; 18, vs. Lawrence-Nelson; 25, at BDS
October
9, vs. Kenesaw; 16, at Giltner
