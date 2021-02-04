SHELTON — For the second time in six days, Blue Hill knocked off Shelton.
Only this time the Bobcats, with their 51-41 victory on Thursday, beat the Bulldogs on their home floor and at their own game — and advanced to the Twin Valley Conference final.
As opposed to last week, there was hardly any chasing needed by the Bobcats, who fell behind by 20 points in the teams’ first meeting.
Blue Hill trailed by as many as three points on Thursday, which MJ Coffey quickly erased with his 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer that swung all of the momentum to Blue Hill’s sideline.
That energy flowed on the court through the third period, where the Bobcats doused the flame with gasoline and burned a halftime tie into a nine-point edge going to the final frame.
“Our intensity wasn’t as good as theirs,” said first-year Shelton head coach Dave Oman, who retired in 2019 from a stint at Centura. “(Blue Hill is) playing really well right now.”
Oman watched his youthful Bulldogs blow the 20-point cushion on Jan. 29 as they missed 10 free throws down the stretch and erased a hot start from beyond the arc.
This time, Blue Hill was ready for Shelton’s range.
The Bobcats packed in a 2-3 zone and extended beyond the 3-point arc.
Shelton finished with seven 3-pointers, but three were cashed in the final two minutes with Blue Hill’s ticket to the conference final all but punched.
“Our guys were in perfect position out there to shut (Shelton) down,” said Blue Hill head coach Jon Coffey. “Our kids played their butts off tonight. They played very well.”
Blue Hill ballooned its lead to 14 early in the fourth and, from there, resorted to burning clock when possessing the ball.
The Bobcats made 9-of-16 from the charity stripe to seal it.
“Free throws win these games, and we won on the free throw line tonight,” Coffey said.
Angel Lehn paced Shelton through a back-and-forth first half with 12 of his 14 points. But he never got going in the second half.
It was Lehn and freshman Riley Bombeck who answered Caleb Karr’s initial six-points for the Bobcats.
Bombeck and Lehn combined for 25 of the Bulldogs’ 41 points. Only five were scored after halftime.
“We just didn’t run any offense very well,” Oman said. “I think that really hurt us.”
MJ Coffey split his game-high 16 points across the two halves. His second and final 3-pointer jolted the Bobcats at the third quarter buzzer before he finished his night at the free throw line by making 3-of-4 there in the fourth.
“Coffey is really nice player, and we didn’t get very good pressure on him,” Oman said.
Krae Ockinga scored six of his 14 points for Blue Hill in the opening frame. He added a triple in each the second and third quarters.
“I think (Krae and MJ) both got us jumpstarted,” Coffey said.
The Bobcats will meet Lawrence-Nelson in Saturday’s final at Lynn Farrell Arena, which is scheduled for a 6:15 p.m. tip.
The Raiders beat Blue Hill on Jan. 26 by four points.
“We’re not saying it’s revenge, we’re just going to play our game, play the best that we can play, and go from there,” Coffey said.
BH (9-9)...........12 13 12 14 — 51
SHS (11-8)........14 11 3 13 — 41
Blue Hill (51)
Jake Bonifas 2-3 3-5 8, Krae Ockinga 6-11 0-1 14, Cody Hubl 0-1 0-0 0, Caleb Karr 4-5 5-7 13, MJ Coffey 4-12 6-7 16, Marcus Utecht 0-1 0-2 0. Totals: 16-33 14-22 51.
Shelton (41)
Riley Bombeck 4-11 0-0 11, Ryan Lewis 0-3 1-2 1, Quinn Cheney 3-11 0-2 9, Ashton Simmons 0-7 0-0 0, Angel Lehn 5-10 3-4 14, Tyson Kenton 2-3 0-0 4, Keiten Gegg 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 15-46 4-8 41.
Three-point field goals — BH 5-11 (Bonifas 1-2, Ockinga 2-3, Coffey 2-6); S 7-23 (Bombeck 3-6, Lewis 0-1, Cheney 3-10, Simmons 0-3, Lehn 1-3). Rebounds — BH 34 (Coffey 8); S 17 (Lehn 7). Turnovers — BH 23; S 13.
